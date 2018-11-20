Bristow encourages job seekers to apply to IDOT program

Monica J.Bristow Bristow

With the winter season approaching, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) is highlighting the Illinois Department of Transportation’s snowbird program, and is encouraging local job seekers to consider applying.

“With winter quickly coming up, the threat of snowy or icy conditions on our roads is very real, much like the weather that we just saw last week,” Bristow said. “Snowbirds are in demand, and as a part of IDOT they work to keep our highways and roads clear and safe for drivers.”

According to IDOT, two types of temporary positions are hired for the Winter Seasonal Program, which usually occurs from Oct. 16 through April 15 of each year.

Winter salaried highway maintainers (monthly snowbirds) perform all of the same job duties as IDOT’s year-round highway maintainers, including performing tasks related to the maintenance, repair and upkeep of roads, bridges and other structures. Winter salaried highway maintainers (monthly snowbirds) must have a Class A or B commercial driver’s license (CDL) with an X or N endorsement.

Snow removal operators (hourly snowbirds) are paid hourly and respond to emergency weather situations to inspect roads, operate snow plows and salt spreaders, and remove other hazardous materials and obstacles from the roads. Snow removal operators (hourly snowbirds) must also have a Class A or B CDL with an X or N endorsement.

“I strongly encourage individuals in the job market to consider applying to the snowbird program,” Bristow said. “IDOT does a great job of working to keep our roads safe, so aside from an employment opportunity this is a great chance to help our local communities.”

Those interested in applying can do so online by visiting http://idot.illinois.gov/about-idot/employment-opportunities/employment/index or work.illinois.gov.

For more information, contact Rep. Bristow’s full time constituent office at (618) 465-5900 or RepMBristow@gmail.com.

