Bristow encourages parents to attend car seat inspection

ALTON — To help ensure children’s safety for those using car seats, State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) will co-host a child safety seat inspection Friday, May 18, with Riverbend Head Start & Family Services.

Bristow is encouraging families to mark their calendars for the event.

“One of the most important jobs a parent has is keeping their child safe when riding in a vehicle,” she said. “There are many steps that need to be carefully thought out such as finding the right car seat, as well as proper installment followed by using it properly. I hope parents, grandparents and other caregivers of children take advantage of this free community event and help ensure a child’s safety.”

The inspection is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 18, at Riverbend Head Start & Family Services at the Alton Plaza, 1802 E. Broadway.

Residents may get their car seats inspected and installed by certified car seat technicians free of charge. It is recommended to bring the child who will be sitting in seat to ensure the seat’s size is age-appropriate. This event is free and open to the public.

“We are pleased to partner with Rep. Bristow for this event. The safety of the children in our community is very important to us,” said Amy Cornell, family advocate and car seat technician at Riverbend Head Start and Family Services. “Additionally, we will be holding an open house at the Essic Robinson Head Start. Our open house will include tours of our preschool center, information about our program and enrollment, and activities.”

For more information, call Bristow’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com.

