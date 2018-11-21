Bristow encourages residents to shop locally

× Expand The business district of Ferguson Avenue in downtown Wood River

As families begin shopping for the holiday season, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) is encouraging residents to support the region’s economy by shopping locally on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 24.

“During my time as president of the RiverBend Growth Association, I saw firsthand the meaningful influence that small businesses have in our community,” Bristow said. “Small businesses benefit our local economy and provide employment for our friends and neighbors.”

Saturday marks the ninth annual Small Business Saturday, which was created to help small businesses compete with large retailers between the busy shopping days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Bristow is encouraging local residents to shop locally at small businesses this holiday season, as they offer one-of-a-kind goods for gifts, jobs for residents, and support to charities and organizations.

In her time as state representative, Bristow has made it a priority to make Illinois more business-friendly by cutting burdensome regulations and developing plans to encourage new businesses to start. One measure Bristow spearheaded, the Illinois Home Grown Business Opportunity Act, was signed into law by the governor.

“With my background in business, I made it my mission to come to Springfield and pass policies to reignite our state’s economic engines,” Bristow said. “I encourage local residents to return the enormous support small businesses provide to our community by shopping locally, not just on Small Business Saturday, but throughout the year as well.”

For information, contact Bristow’s full-time constituent office at (618) 465-5900 or RepMBristow@gmail.com.

