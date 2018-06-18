Bristow encourages writers to join in competition

× Expand writing, poetry

“This is a great opportunity for local writers and artists to have a chance to showcase their written talent in this poetry competition,” Bristow said. “Through the Secretary of State’s Office, the Gwendolyn Brooks Poetry Award is given yearly to an Illinois resident, allowing them to not only be published statewide, but to also earn a cash prize for their work.”

Any Illinois resident older than 18 can apply for the competition. Submissions must be sent in by June 30, along with a completed entry form. Details regarding the competition can be found here.

“We are very lucky in the Riverbend area to have many talented writers and artists that are able to showcase their talents locally,” Bristow said. “This gives those folks an opportunity to be recognized statewide, not only earning an award for themselves, but also showing the entire state some of the great talent that resides in our district.”

For more information, contact Bristow’s constituent services office at (618) 465-5900 or repmbristow@gmail.com.

