Bristow invites Godfrey residents to join in cleanup

GODFREY | With plenty of celebrations to fill up the Fourth of July holiday week, including fireworks shows, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) is inviting Godfrey residents to join her in a cleanup of local recreation areas.

“With many good fireworks shows and residents enjoying our local parks and recreation areas during the holiday, it’s always a good reminder that we need to pick up anything left behind and keep our recreation areas clean,” Bristow said. “Godfrey Parks and Recreation provides this service every year, and I would love to see the community to join with me in getting involved and helping out after a day of celebration.”

Godfrey Parks and Recreation representatives will lead a cleanup at the Main Reservoir Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday. The cleanup probably will end at about noon but may end sooner if there are a large number of volunteers. Volunteers should dress comfortably and RSVP to Rep. Bristow’s office no later than Tuesday.

“You can never have too many volunteers for an event like this, so I encourage folks to invite their families or friends to participate for the good of the community,” Bristow said. “Our parks are kept in great shape because of the work these associations provide, and I’d like to help contribute to their hard work by encouraging residents to join me in volunteering for the day.”

For more information, contact Bristow’s full-time constituent office at (618) 465-5900 or RepMBristow@gmail.com.

