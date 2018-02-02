Bristow invites residents to resumé workshop

WOOD RIVER — To assist area job seekers, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) is partnering with the Madison County Employment and Training Department to host a resumé-building workshop from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 101 East Edwardsville Road.

“The Madison County Employment and Training Department presents a job search workshop that includes proper interview etiquette, resumé preparation, and online application assistance, along with many other valuable tools when it comes to a job search,” Bristow said. “I strongly believe a well-written resumé is essential when applying for a job, and the Job Search Workshop highlights the importance of a resumé when looking for a new job.”

The workshop, prepared by the Madison County Employment and Training Department, provides information free of charge to employment seekers. Space is limited, so interested attendees need to RSVP to reserve a spot.

“I encourage individuals to bring a copy of their current resumé to this free event in order to learn how to polish it up for potential employers,” Bristow said. “This is a great resource for individuals in our community that are currently in the job application process or seeking a new job.”

For more information or to RSVP, contact Bristow’s constituent services office at (618) 465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com.

