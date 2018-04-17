Bristow measure would create new fund for road projects

× Expand road construction

State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) has introduced a measure to create a new fund in the state treasury, which would be used specifically for the construction and maintenance of roads and bridges throughout Illinois.

“The creation of a special state fund to construct and maintain roads and bridges will provide necessary infrastructure support to our local communities,” Bristow said. “Through this legislation, the preservation of our roadways would be a top priority and would ensure that the state would have funds available for future projects.”

Bristow’s measure, House Bill 5282, would create the Transportation Maintenance Fund, a special fund in the treasury to be used exclusively for the construction of new roads as well as the maintenance of existing roads. Bristow’s measure recently passed out of the House Revenue and Finance Committee.

“If this bill is signed into law, more projects like the completion of Illinois Route 255 and Corridor 67 could be possible for the Riverbend region,” Bristow said. “Not only would this legislation ensure that our roadways are maintained, but it would create jobs in the future through the conception of new and planned projects.”

For questions or for more information, contact Bristow’s full-time constituent service office by calling (618) 465-5900 or emailing RepMBristow@gmail.com.

