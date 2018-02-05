Bristow taking students’ ideas to create legislation

ALTON — State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) will give junior high students an opportunity to create a bill that could become a new state law.

Students will be given the opportunity to submit legislative ideas they believe would benefit the state or on an issue that’s important to them.

“I will be visiting junior high schools within my district explaining my responsibilities as a new member of the legislature, as well as discussing Illinois government and several key concerns facing the state of Illinois,” Bristow said. “As I make these visits, I hope to talk to students more about different roles in government, along with the opportunity to create their own legislation.”

Bristow will visit schools over the next month to promote the contest and to share with students about her experiences in Springfield.

“I am a strong proponent of experience being the best form of learning and am looking forward to eventually bringing a student with me to Springfield to see firsthand what a day in the life of a state legislator consists of,” Bristow said. “I am excited to engage in conversation with students all across my district and see what their ideas are for creating new legislation.”

For more information, contact Bristow’s constituent services office at (618) 465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter