Bristow teams up with state treasurer for I-Cash event

PONTOON BEACH | To help reconnect residents with lost or forgotten property, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) will partner with the Illinois State Treasurer’s office to host an I-Cash event.

“Almost once a month, my office has partnered with the Illinois State Treasurer’s office to help reconnect Riverbend residents with their property,” Bristow said. “This free program does a quick and easy search of lost or unclaimed property that is now being held by the state, and helps reconnect it with the rightful owner.”

The event is set for 2-5 p.m. Monday, June 18, at 1 Regency Parkway in Pontoon Beach. A representative from the Illinois State Treasurer’s office, along with Bristow’s office, will assist participants in finding unclaimed property in their name. The State Treasurer’s Office is continuously trying to connect individuals with their rightfully owned property since the program was established in the early 1960s.

“This unclaimed property could be an uncashed paycheck, security deposit or tax return that has been forgotten about,” Bristow said. “Since the creation of this program, millions of dollars in property or cash have been returned to the rightful owners, and I would encourage everyone to come by for a quick search to see if any property might belong to them or a family member.”

For more information, call Bristow’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com.

