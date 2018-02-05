Bristow to host fraud seminar, coffee stop

ALTON — State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) will partner with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to host a Senior Consumer Fraud Prevention Seminar from 10-11:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave.

“We are all aware of the rise in the use of technology when it comes to fraud, with scam artists finding new ways to defraud people out of their hard-earned money,” Bristow said. “I believe we should all know of ways to better protect ourselves from identity theft or phone scams, especially our seniors, who are often targeted through the phone and mail.”

Seniors are invited to attend the event to learn how to keep their personal information safe from being stolen and new ways to protect themselves from scams and fraud. The number of identity thefts in the past decade has skyrocketed from 10.2 million to 15.4 million, according to recent studies.

“Becoming the victim of identity fraud can create a large financial and emotional burden, and our goal with the Senior Fraud Prevention Seminar is to help people learn how to protect their identities from thieves so that they never have to experience that,” Bristow said. “This seminar will also provide tips to avoid identity theft and ways to spot scams before they become victims of consumer fraud.”

To attend the seminar, RSVP through Bristow’s full-time constituent services office at (618) 465-5900 or by email at repmbristow@gmail.com.

Coffee Stop Shop set for Feb. 23

Bristow will host a Coffee Stop Shop from 3:30-4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, at Kumar’s Kafe, 53 E. Ferguson Ave. in Wood River.

“As I head to Springfield in the coming months to address the issues that our state faces, getting feedback from community members is critical,” Bristow said. “I encourage residents to stop by during a coffee stop to have a conversation over any issues or concerns they might be facing, or just to say hello.”

Bristow hosts regular Coffee Stop Shops throughout the district, allowing times for residents to meet with her and her staff over coffee at local businesses.

“As your state representative, I believe communicating with my constituents on a frequent basis will keep me aware of what the community’s concerns are,” Bristow said. “The opportunities to sit and chat are a great chance to understand more about what issues are important to people and ways that the legislature can make our area a better place for families to live and work in.”

