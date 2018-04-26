Bristow to host satellite office hours in Granite City

GRANITE CITY | State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) will host satellite office hours from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, May 4, at the Southwestern Madison County Chamber of Commerce, 3600 Nameoki Road, Suite 100.

“I hope to make myself more available to different parts of the district by providing these satellite office hours, where I will be available to discuss any issues or concerns that are on the minds of residents,” Bristow said. “Providing satellite office hours helps connect my office with residents that may not be able to make it to my Alton office.”

Since taking office, Bristow has been active in meeting with residents, going door to door and hosting satellite office hours across communities in the 111th District. Residents can visit these satellite offices to get to meet Bristow or to discuss any issues they may face. No appointment is required.

“A big thank you to the Southwestern Madison County Chamber of Commerce for allowing me to use their facility to host satellite office hours,” Bristow said. “Not only does this allow me to connect with area residents, but also it’s a chance to sit down with area organizations and leaders to help me provide the best representation possible in Springfield.”

Monthly I-Cash event at Senior Services Plus

The office of state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) will be partnering with the Illinois State Treasurer’s office to host a monthly I-Cash event from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton.

“I’ve made it a regular event to partner with the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office to provide residents easy access to the I-Cash program,” Bristow said. “Since 2015, this program has helped connect residents with over $300 million in unclaimed assets, so I encourage everyone to take advantage of this free program to find out if they have unclaimed property.”

A representative from Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ office will be available to help residents find out if they have unclaimed assets. Residents are encouraged to stop by to find out if they are owed anything by the state or for help filing a free claim to reclaim property.

“If you or a family member has not checked for unclaimed property yet, I highly encourage you do so with the I-Cash program,” Bristow said. “This is a free and easy way to do a simple search to check and see if there is any unclaimed property owed to you or a family member.”

For information about either event, contact Rep. Bristow’s constituent services office at (618) 465-5900.

