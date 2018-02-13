Bristow to meet with residents at Coffee Stop Shop

ALTON – State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) will host a Coffee Stop Shop from 3-4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at St. Louis Bread Company, 1837 Homer M. Adams Parkway.

“I was pleased to see many familiar faces, as well as new ones at my first coffee stop,” Bristow said. “I always enjoy meeting with citizens to discuss any recent issues they might be facing, as well as legislative ideas they would like to see moving forward.”

The event allows residents to meet with Bristow to discuss local concerns or introduce themselves. For those unable to attend, Bristow’s full-time constituent service office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the week to assist.

“The General Assembly is facing many complex issues this session, with the budget being at the forefront,” Bristow said. “In addition to visiting with residents as I go door to door in their communities, coffee stop shops allow another way for me to talk with citizens about what might be on their minds.”

For more information, call Rep. Bristow’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com.

