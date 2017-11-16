Bristow to resign as RBGA president, will run for state representative

It is with a mixture of gratitude and sadness that the Board of Directors of the RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) announces the departure of board President Monica Bristow, effective Nov. 30.

“Since 2003, Bristow has played an integral role in the development and success of the organization, and while we will miss her and her inspiring leadership, we wish her the best of luck in her pursuit of the seat in the Illinois House of Representatives 111th District that will be open due to the announced retirement of current Representative Daniel Beiser,” a press release states.

The board thanked Bristow for her 14 years of dedicated service to the RBGA, its member communities and businesses involving many significant accomplishments, including:

• Helping create the CEO program for high school seniors

• Bringing local municipalities closer together to work for the interests of the Riverbend region

• Working on Illinois medical malpractice issues

• Prevention of the general revenue tax

• Participation in workforce issues

The board has formed a committee to conduct a search for both an interim president and a permanent president to lead the organization.

“We cannot thank Monica enough for the dedication, passion and enthusiasm she has given to the RBGA over the last 14 years,” Board Chairman August Wuellner said. “She will be missed by staff, board and membership alike.”

The RiverBend Growth Association is both the chamber of commerce and the economic development organization for the communities of the Riverbend.

“As a chamber of commerce, we actively promote activities between our member businesses,” the press release states. “As an economic development organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.”

The association serves Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Elsah, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River, and Wood River Township.

The association’s mission is to provide leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend.

