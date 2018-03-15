Broadway Bash to kick off reality show filming in Alton

× Expand small business revolution

The downtown streets of Alton will be in celebration mode from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 23, during Broadway Bash, an event planned to kick off the third season of Deluxe Corporation’s Small Business Revolution – Main Street series.

A street party will celebrate Alton being selected the winner of Season 3 of Small Business Revolution – Main Street. The public is invited to take part in this event, which will be filmed for the series to air this fall. Live music by “Flip the Frog,” local artisans and vendors, along with food and beer sales will be set up on Broadway between Langdon and George streets, which will be closed for the event. Representatives from the Mustache March fundraiser will be on hand to help raise funds for local police departments.

A shuttle service will run to ferry attendees to the party. The Henry Street parking lot, at the corner of Henry and Landmarks Boulevard, will serve as the shuttle pick-up and drop-off point. Shuttles will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Small Business Revolution co-hosts Amanda Brinkman and Ty Pennington will address the audience and announce the six winning businesses at approximately 7 p.m.

“The excitement is certainly building in Alton as businesses prepare to learn who will be featured in the Small Business Revolution series,” Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, said. “We want everyone to come out and help us celebrate this great opportunity for Alton and our small business community.”

Broadway will be closed to through traffic starting at noon March 23. The street will reopen at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Alongside the Broadway Bash is the second annual Mustache March fundraiser at 7 p.m. at Bluff City Grill. The events will be held in tandem to showcase the community’s commitment to helping local law enforcement.

Alton was named the winner of the reality show contest Feb. 27 after national voting catapulted the city into the winner’s seat. Deluxe Corporation created the Small Business Revolution in 2015 to shine a spotlight on small businesses across the country. Previous winners include Wabash, Ind., and Bristol Borough, Pa. The series airs on Hulu and YouTube. Past seasons of the show are also available online.

Broadway Bash is presented by the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau in partnership with Alton Main Street, city of Alton and the RiverBend Growth Association.

For questions, call the Alton Visitor Center at (618) 465-6676.

