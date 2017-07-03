Budget action slows to a crawl

× Expand Photo by Greg Bishop, Illinois News Network Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan responds to reporters' questions.

The Illinois House adjourned for the day Monday after adopting a budget implementation bill, a largely procedural move necessary to enact the $36.5 billion spending plan approved late Sunday.

The House will be back in session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Fourth of July.

Action slowed to a crawl Monday in the Senate, a day after the historic vote in the House to raise $5 billion in taxes.

It was expected that the Senate would take on the House’s tax hike and spending bills. The chamber opened session about noon but shortly after adjourned to caucus meetings. Senators were expected to reconvene about 1:30 p.m. today after a leaders meeting.

Sunday night, 15 Republicans joined House Speaker Michael Madigan and 56 other Democrats in voting for a 32 percent income tax increase and 33 percent corporate tax hike. Both are scheduled to take effect July 1 if approved in the Senate and the measures survive a gubernatorial veto.

Gov. Bruce Rauner vowed to veto it in a statement released late Sunday.

“Illinois families don’t deserve to have more of their hard-earned money taken from them when the legislature has done little to restore confidence in government or grow jobs,” Rauner said.

The Senate, which passed its own tax hike bill in May with no Republican support, is expected to take up the House tax hike bill today. The Senate has a supermajority of Democrats, meaning it can override a governor veto without any Republican support if no Democrats defect. But some Senate Democrats voted against their own plan in May, when a simple majority was needed.

Revenues from the Madigan-backed tax increase are intended to offset his $36.5 billion spending plan. That plan was separately approved minutes after the tax measure Sunday night.

Still left on the table in the House is a property tax freeze pushed by Rauner. The governor has said he wouldn’t support an income tax hike without a property tax freeze. But with Rauner now vowing to veto Madigan’s tax hike plan, it’s unclear if the speaker will move forward on the property tax freeze.

Republicans have said other reform bills crafted by Democrats — for pensions, workers’ compensation and others — are so watered-down they won’t result in the savings and other benefits Rauner is looking for.

The House opened its session at 10 a.m. Monday with eight Republican absences. Reps. Mark Batinick, Sheri Jesiel, Mike Fortner, Joe Sosnowski, John M. Cabello, Christine Winger, David Harris, and Brian Stewart all were granted excused absences.

Illinois News Network

