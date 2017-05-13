Building on a dream

Keeping such a big secret for weeks on end was sometimes a serious challenge for Brighton resident Sherry Gilleland. After all, Gilleland is always eager to talk passionately about her mission. But this time, she had to keep quiet. Until last Monday, at least.

Gilleland, known throughout the area as the managing broker at Dream Home Realty Centre Inc., with locations in Brighton and Wood River, is also known for spearheading the efforts behind the nonprofit Dream Home Charities.

It was the love behind what drives the mission of her charity persistently forward that also landed Gilleland on screen with none other than Drew Carey as a contestant on “The Price Is Right.”

On the May 8 episode of the show, Gilleland couldn’t believe it when she heard those trademark words with her name in front of them: “Sherry Gilleland, come on down! You’re the next contestant on ‘The Price Is Right!’” Gilleland excitedly made her way through the crowd and down the aisle and quickly took her place at the third contestant booth from the left.

“I got to bid three times, but in the end, I did not get on stage,” Gilleland said. “I did get $300 for being a contestant, which I planted as the startup seed to grow into a greater good. I wanted to get on the show to raise money for Dream Home Charities and for the warehouse we are hoping to have by August. Whatever I might have won, my plan was to turn it into funds for the warehouse.”

Gilleland said she had the opportunity to talk with Carey and explain the motive behind her efforts with getting on the show. While she did not win much in the way of cash or prizes, Gilleland did win the heart of Carey and the show’s production staff. She was given promotional items from the show to use as raffle or auction items to help raise more funds.

It’s the goal of Dream Home Charities to have a warehouse built by August so that this year, instead of encouraging supporters to help “fill the semis” for their holiday season annual drive, they will instead be able to ask for help “filling Santa’s warehouse” and to help keep it filled year-round. The group wants to be able to help those in need all year long, not only during the holiday season.

Dream Home Charities came into existence, Gilleland said, about five years ago with a vision to “fill the trolley.” And every year it keeps getting bigger — the drive and the need.

“We are at the point where we are getting several calls a week from those in need,” she said. “It breaks my heart not to be able to fully help them. We are in such desperate need for this warehouse. This would allow us to help in so many situations and we would be able to help all year round, not just in December. We have many fundraisers planned. One in May, one in July and one in August. Our goal is to be able to raise the money and start building if we haven’t found something already built, or get moved in, and everything set up by August.”

Donations at any level are welcome “and a donated warehouse would be great!” Gilleland said. Still, the charity needs help at all levels. For information, contact Gilleland at (618) 779-0990 or visit Dream Home Charities on Facebook..

Hosted by Carey and produced by Adam Sandler, “The Price Is Right” has been broadcast for 45 years. It airs at 10 a.m. weekdays on KMOV Channel 4.

