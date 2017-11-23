Building on tradition

For the past 10 years, Grigsby Middle School Principal Don Stratton has uttered the words, “bah, humbug!” This year will make 11.

Granite City High School’s annual holiday production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale “A Christmas Carol” will be performed Thursday to Sunday, Dec. 7-10. All performances will begin at 7 p.m., except for Sunday’s matinée at 2 p.m.

According to director John Manoogian, last year’s 10th anniversary production marked a new milestone for the GCHS Theater Department.

“Very few schools, if any, can boast such an impressive achievement for what has become a significant part of the Granite City and surrounding community’s holiday tradition,” he said. “This year’s 11th annual production will prove to be even more engaging as a cast of over 60 students, teachers, administrators, and community residents work to once again bring to life this annual holiday classic. This year’s production will include a myriad of special effects that will continually engage our audiences.”

“A Christmas Carol” tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a greedy curmudgeon who scoffs at the thought of celebrating Christmas. He transforms into a more gentle and kindly man after being visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future.

Manoogian says there was never any intention of making this production an annual event.

“I remember in passing talking with Don Stratton about the possibility of doing a Christmas show one year,” he said. “I never imagined that 10 years later, we would continue to bring this holiday classic to life.”

Since 2007, more than 500 actors have participated in the show, ages ranging from 5-85. More than 18,000 people have attended the production and approximately 2,000 students have helped design, create and construct the elaborate storybook set.

Audience members who have followed the production since its inaugural performance will notice that several changes have taken place over the years. This year, some of the older musical numbers have been replaced with newer ones and the story will focus more upon Scrooge as a child, young adult and older adult.

“We’re hoping to show this year’s audiences how Scrooge evolved over the years into the man he ultimately becomes,” Manoogian said.

Like Manoogian, Stratton did not foresee this becoming an annual show. Portraying Scrooge from the beginning, he treats every performance like it’s opening night to stay fresh and exciting.

“This year, audiences will see the story unfold even more drastically than it has in the past,” he said.

Stratton as no plans to retire any time soon.

“Until some kid challenges me and does better than I do, I’ll be sticking around,” he joked.

In addition to Stratton, the cast includes Kyle Davis (Bob Cratchet), Melissa Kimble (Jacob Marley), Becky Cowley (Spirit 1), Halley Robertson (Spirit 2), Gerry Cockrum (Spirit 3), Brayden Allen (Fred), Ellie Schwering (Sally), Melodie Chism (Mrs. Cratchet), Landon Harris (Tiny Tim), Bill Harrison (Mr. Fezziwig), Lacey Shaeffer (Mrs. Fezziwig), London Kimble (Concrete Angel) and Matt Jones (Tom Jenkins).

GCHS faculty member Karen Robertson has been involved with “A Christmas Carol” since its inception. Most recognized as the Second Spirit, this year she will play a Gossiper.

“At first, this was a student-faculty production,” she said. “My daughter was a freshman and we both have an interest in theater, so we decided to audition together. Doing it together that first year made it special, and I enjoyed being with my students in that kind of atmosphere. I got to see them in a different light and vice versa, and I enjoyed the whole process.”

Manoogian was adamant from the start about including teachers and administrators to be a part of the cast.

“Doing a large cast show and mainstage production helps so many of the cast members meet new people, make new friends and even renew old friendships,” Manoogian said. “I strongly believed that this would allow our students to see their teachers from a different perspective, and teachers to work with students in situations other than a classroom setting. The result has been amazing as strong relationships among students and staff have continued to develop.”

The dynamic chemistry eventually led to alumni and Granite City residents to try out. In any given year, 50-125 people audition.

Shaeffer is returning for her sixth year.

“I love this show,” she said. “It’s my whole heart and my favorite time of the year. I work with people I love and people who drive me to be better every time I do it.”

Nine-year-old Landon Harris says he looks forward to the challenges of portraying Tiny Tim. Not only is this his first time in “A Christmas Carol,” but this is his very first play.

“Ever since I was in Mrs. Kimble’s class, she talked about it a lot, and I guess I sort of wanted to try out,” he said. “I have never actually been that good at acting, so I hope I can be a better actor.”

Harris’ mother, Nicole, thinks this show will benefit him.

“I am excited to see him shine on stage,” she said. “He is actually a funny kid who does a lot of little acting around the house and different voices. I am just excited to see him put that to use in this and do something his teacher talked about and encouraged him to do.”

Harris also received coaching from Kimble’s daughter, London, who played Tiny Tim in the past. She is returning for her seventh year, this time as the Concrete Angel and Belle, Scrooge’s fiancée.

“I am looking forward for Landon to create his own character,” she said. “Tiny Tim is a very vulnerable character and bringing your own ambiance to this role is what really creates Tiny Tim. Landon had a little trouble with his limp at first, but he is picking it up very well. It’s going to be entertaining to watch.”

Manoogian says “A Christmas Carol” has been a labor of love and he hopes the production will continue even after he is gone.

“This production has become a part of so many people’s holiday tradition, and we thank them for that. We love helping to kick off the holiday spirit by bringing this show to the stage each year.”

For more information and tickets, contact Manoogian at john.manoogian@gcsd9.net.

