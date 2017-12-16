Buildings for the future

Photo by Frank Prager Photo by Frank Prager Photo by Frank Prager Photo by Frank Prager Photo by Frank Prager Photo by Frank Prager

Architectural gems dating back to the 19th century are an integral part of Alton’s enduring heritage. Awe-inspiring churches define the Christian Hill section of town. Stately Victorian homes that overlooked the Mississippi when steamboats plied the river still characterize the Midtown area today. Inspiring historical structures throughout the town are a hallmark of the city’s history and one of its greatest legacies.

Two structures in Alton considered historically significant on a local and national level are the Haskell House and its accompanying Haskell Playhouse. A major children’s museum project is under way for the Haskell House, while a longtime local association continues to maintain and improve the playhouse.

History comes with challenges

Upon moving to Alton in 1864, Dr. A.S. Haskell bought a six-acre tract of land that extended from Liberty to Henry Street. By 1866, he had constructed an Italian Revival-style house on the northeast corner of what is now Henry and 12th streets. That house no longer stands.

His son, Dr. William Haskell, the fifth generation of doctors in the Haskell family, lived in that original house when he married Florence Hayner, the descendant of another prominent Alton family.

Their daughter Lucy was born in 1880. Haskell had a playhouse constructed for her fifth birthday in 1885. The playhouse was then, and remains today, one of Alton’s most eye-catching architectural treasures.

Haskell engaged Alton’s foremost architect, Lucas Pfeiffenberger, for the project. Pfeiffenberger would later become renowned for winning an award at the World’s Columbian Exposition in 1893 for his design of Garfield School.

Almost everyone in the area is familiar with the story of Lucy Haskell’s tragically shortened life. In 1889, five years after the playhouse was constructed, the young girl died of diphtheria at age nine.

The death profoundly affected the Alton area and remains a poignant element of the playhouse’s story more than a century later. The local newspaper reported at the time that the whole community “joined in sympathy with the stricken parents, whose grief none can measure.”

In 1911, Dr. William Haskell built the present Haskell house at 1211 Henry St. adjacent to the playhouse. The horizontal building lines, red tile hip roof and solid craftsmanship, along with its disciplined use of ornamentation, mark it as a distinctly classical Prairie Style period architecture.

Haskell hired nationally renowned architect Theo C. Link to design the house. The German-born Link was famous for his design of Monticello Seminary (now Lewis and Clark Community College) in Godfrey, the Mississippi state capitol, and the Palace of Mines and Metallurgy at the 1904 World’s Fair.

In a sad parallel to his daughter’s time with her playhouse, William Haskell died in 1916, enjoying his new home only five years. When his wife, Florence, passed away in 1932, the entire estate was given to the city with the specification it never be sold or subdivided and always be used for recreation and education.

The two buildings on the city-owned property have followed varied but related pathways throughout the community’s history. One element they have in common are the issues all historical buildings face in maintaining a cost-effective presence in the face of rising maintenance expenses and newer competing facilities, which are more efficient to operate and maintain.

Like many buildings of that period, the intangible historical contributions they provide to the self-esteem and character of the community come at very tangible monetary costs. Their future has been in question at times over the years as uses and the funds to maintain them have proven an ongoing challenge.

The new Haskell House Children’s Museum Commission

Fortunately, a number of visionary and energetic area residents are working to preserve and enhance those contributions for current and future generations.

Alton residents and longtime friends Sue McPike-Utgaard and Britta Haggard are heading up an effort to convert the Haskell House into a children’s museum. They have formed the Haskell House Children’s Museum Commission and begun raising money for the repairs and remodeling necessary to bring their dream to reality.

They say the idea will make available a valuable resource for the area and be consistent with Florence Haskell’s request that the property be used for education and recreation.

The commission’s stated mission is “to fulfill the dream of Dr. William and Florence Haskell, honoring the memory of their daughter, Lucy Haskell, by providing educational and recreational experiences to all children.”

Utgaard and Haggard are highly motivated and meticulously organized, already having made progress toward their goal. They both have backgrounds in children’s education and have large families of their own.

“We feel we’ve been called to do this,” Utgaard says.

The Haskell House is three stories high, contains 22 rooms and comprises almost 9,000 square feet of usable space. It was occupied until 1975 by the administrative offices of the Alton School District. The Alton Park and Recreation Department used the building for its offices until 2009.

The present interior consists of the base carpeting and paneled walls installed decades ago for general office use. Its present unremarkable interior appearance is a contrast to the house’s classical architectural design. Utgaard says they are excited to discover the nature of the original flooring and walls when they begin renovations.

The children’s museum will provide world-class facilities for learning and education. Utgaard says it will be similar to the well-known Magic House in St. Louis — but with an “Alton twist.”

The women have ideas for interactive displays such as a Mississippi River table and a kid-sized town of Alton. They want to include exhibits and facilities like airways, pulley chair lifts and an augmented reality sandbox. Other ideas include light tables and dinosaur exhibits.

“We also want to include an art room and be able to schedule classes, parties and camps at the museum,” Haggard says.

She says they intend to have the museum tie in with STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art design, mathematics) programs being offered through public education systems.

The women explain they met with the Middletown Neighbors (formerly Friends of Haskell) neighborhood group to get the “thumbs-up” before beginning the project. They worked with the Small Business Development Center at SIUE to develop a template for a business plan defining project phases and funding strategies.

Demographic studies were performed, which Utgaard says have validated the enterprise’s potential economic feasibility.

“We’ve identified the level of interest local area families have in a museum and how much they would be willing to pay to go to it,” she says. “We envision this becoming a self-sustaining facility.”

Utgaard and Haggard met with Mayor Brant Walker and the Alton City Council to present the project proposal. The council approved establishment of the Haskell House Children’s Museum Commission in October.

The commission is an eight-member organization working on marketing, feasibility studies, financing, design, publicity and fundraising. In addition to Utgaard and Haggard, commission members include Michael Haynes of the Alton Parks and Recreation Department, videographer Dave Dipazzo, Martha Phillips, financial adviser Rob Beile, marketing director Rachael Lappin, and local resident Eva Haine.

“Time has been our biggest hurdle as we would love to work on this full time,” Utgaard says.

Haine is the commission’s liaison with Middletown Neighbors. That organization promotes and supports community activities and projects in the Middletown area, in which the Haskell House is located.

Significant work will be required to renovate the building for use, starting with roof repair and then interior and exterior renovation. The first phase of fundraising is already under way.

The Greater Gateway Association of Realtors adopted the museum as its Illinois bicentennial project and presented the commission with a $1,000 check on Nov. 26. Utgaard says the funds will be used as needed seed money. The project was also named as one of CNB Bank’s employee Christmas charities this year.

Copies of the original architectural drawings of the building have been acquired and Rich Coffman of Coffman Technology Consultants has met with the group to offer what Utgaard characterizes as “sound, imaginative, sensible and professional advice.

“It is important to us to maintain the integrity of the building’s original appearance,” she emphasizes.

A major fundraising event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at Elijah P’s, 401 Piasa St. in downtown Alton. The event will be a night of entertainment and refreshments with a portion of the proceeds going to the museum project.

Information regarding project activities and how donations can be made can be found on the Haskell House Children’s Museum of Alton Facebook page. Individuals can also email the commission at suezutgaard@gmail.com.

Utgaard and Haggard say the project is moving forward rapidly.

“Every door we have knocked on has flown open before we knew it,” Utgaard says.

“People want this,” Haggard says. “It’s snowballing.”

Lucy Haskell Playhouse Association

Margaret Hopkins and Chris Alford are the co-chairs of the Lucy Haskell Playhouse Association. The association has worked for more than 20 years supporting the maintenance of the playhouse and its activities.

The playhouse is an architectural marvel in the Queen Anne design popular in the latter 19th century. Front and rear porches, stained-glass windows, ornamental ironwork, intricate wooden scrollwork, and spires give the building a fairy tale appearance.

The structure was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.

From the outside, the playhouse looks small compared to the adjacent Haskell House. But once inside, the interior is startlingly spacious. It consists of a single 16- by 14-foot room with cream-colored, slatted walls and light blue interior door and window framing. Bay windows are inset on either side of the room, each containing stained glass.

The interior has a bright, vibrant, earlier-period feeling to it. The towering arched ceiling and inset antique doll cabinet give one a sense of walking into a storybook. On one table sits a copy of the only known picture of Lucy Haskell.

The organization has supported renovation, maintenance and repair projects over the years. In 2014, the group raised $50,000 in 50 days for replacement of the roof and other work needed on the structure.

“The city of Alton, the Madison County Parks Enhancement Group and the Friends of Haskell (currently Middletown Neighbors) group all contributed significantly to the funding of that work,” Hopkins says.

She says the funding, in addition to the roof replacement, paid for tuckpointing, lead paint removal, painting, storm window replacement and general carpentry work. Hopkins and Alford give credit to the success of the work to Caroline Dooley, chairperson of the organization at that time.

The building is used for a wide array of activities throughout the year.

“This past year was the 15th anniversary of the Lucy Haskell birthday party we have here every year,” Alford says.

Hopkins says the birthday party, held every July, is the “event of the year.” It celebrates the July 27 birthday of Lucy Haskell. The party is a community gathering that includes pony rides, cake and ice cream, games, and music.

This past summer, the free public event saw more than 300 attendees. Hopkins and Alford note that Nick Clifford of St. Louis, the actual great-nephew of Florence Haskell, has attended the event in the past.

The Alton Symphony Orchestra holds outdoor concerts at the venue every summer. Every Easter there is an event for children that includes chickens, Easter crafts and a giant Easter bunny. Sledding is a popular activity on the hill behind the playhouse every winter.

The playhouse is open from 10 a.m. until noon the second Saturday of every month from April to September. The monthly open house includes crafts for children and tours for children and adults.

A Christmas visit with Santa takes place the first weekend of every December from noon until 2 p.m. Hopkins says 89 children took part in the one earlier this month.

“One family has come every December for the past 10 years,” Alford says.

The playhouse can be rented for parties for adults and children. Hopkins notes they would like to open the playhouse even more and welcome anyone interested in renting it for events.

“We’ve had three baby showers here this year,” she says.

Hopkins and Alford say the nine-member association meets monthly to identify priorities and manage activities, and there is always a need for repairs and ongoing maintenance. Interior painting, a handrail on the back door and work on the men’s bathrooms are needed.

The organization is always interested in contributions and volunteers. Individuals can become Playhouse Patrons for $25 per year. The fees support maintenance and restoration and all funds are held in a trust with the city of Alton.

“It’s an old house,” Hopkins says. “We don’t want it to get ahead of us.”

Anyone interested in renting the playhouse, donating, volunteering or learning more about activities can find information on the website or search for Haskell Playhouse on Facebook.

