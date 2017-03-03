Bulk solar program under way

The sun is shining for homeowners and commercial property owners across Madison County, as the Solarize Madison County/Glen Carbon program commences this March.

The program allows individual home and commercial property owners to access lower prices for solar installations through the power of volume purchasing.

The village of Glen Carbon and Madison County Sustainability Program together have supported a standalone bulk solar group purchase program for residents and businesses in Madison County. This program will reduce carbon emissions while providing residents with the opportunity to invest in high-quality renewable energy solar installation with potentially significant savings on installation cost and energy bills.

“I am thrilled we are working with residents, businesses, farms and other organizations throughout Madison County in order to save them money on solar installations and their utility bills, while also helping the environment in the process,” Madison County Sustainability Coordinator Kim Petzing said.

The program is administered by the Midwest Renewable Energy Association at no cost to the village or the county. This type of program has been successful in other jurisdictions in Illinois, as seen in Urbana-Champaign, Bloomington-Normal and Godfrey.

“We’re very excited to build on our recent success of group purchasing programs around Illinois with Solarize Madison County/Glen Carbon,” said Peter Murphy, solar program manager at Midwest Renewable Energy Association. “The support of the village of Glen Carbon, Madison County Sustainability Program and Glen Carbon Cool Cities Committee is invaluable to helping increase solar adoption locally.”

Through a competitive public bid process, St. Louis-based solar installation firm StraightUp Solar has been selected to be the program’s installer of choice. StraightUp Solar also was the selected installer for the Godfrey program. The final decision whether to contract a solar installation is that of the home or commercial property owner. The village of Glen Carbon and Madison County have no legal responsibility or hold any liability for the performance of any contract between StraightUp Solar and residents or businesses in Madison County. StraightUp Solar will be required to follow the Glen Carbon building code if the resident or business is located in Glen Carbon.

StraightUp Solar is a fully licensed turnkey solar energy integrator, bringing ​the experience of ​more than 10 years and 700 locally installed solar energy projects to the solar program.

Over the next few months, Midwest Renewable Energy Association will provide free public one-hour educational sessions called Solar Power Hours for prospective participants to learn how solar energy works and to answer questions. The program’s website includes a signup form. The first Solar Power Hour session will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Glen Carbon Police Department Community Room.

For information, contact Murphy at (414) 988-7963 or email peterm@midwestrenew.org.

SolarizeMCGC.com

