Bunker Hill ATV driver dies in crash with police vehicle

A Bunker Hill man was killed in a crash Tuesday when his ATV was struck by a Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department vehicle headed to an emergency call.

According to an Illinois State Police District 18 press release, Michael Cathorall, 42, was driving a 2006 Kawasaki 4-wheel ATV north on Illinois 159 south of the intersection with Illinois 138 in Macoupin County at 9:05 p.m. Deputy Tim Burnet, 37, of Carlinville, was also headed north in a 2011 Ford police vehicle responding to a domestic disturbance call in Royal Lakes. The police vehicle had its lights and sirens on, while the ATV did not have its lights on. The police vehicle struck the ATV from behind and Cathorall was ejected from the ATV. A representative from the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office pronounced Cathorall dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted today (March 1), Coroner Brad Targhetta said in a press release.

Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill is handling funeral arrangements.

Agencies assisting on scene included Bunker Hill Fire Department, Bunker Hill Police Department and Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office.

The road was shut down for approximately five hours.

The Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

