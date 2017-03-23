Burton to chair United Way auxiliary council

GRANITE CITY — Keith Burton of Granite City, president and CEO of GCS Credit Union, has been selected as the 2017-2018 chair for auxiliary council of the Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis.

Burton succeeds Katie Hubbard, associate attorney at Goldenberg Heller Antognoli P.C., who held the chair position in 2016.

“I believe that United Way is one of the most vital and valuable organizations to this community by providing critical funding, resources and programs like one-time grants and the 2-1-1 information and referral line,” Burton said. “I’m excited and honored to lead the Tri-Cities Area Division this year with the rest of the auxiliary board and United Way staff.”

Burton has served with GCS Credit Union for more than three decades. He began his career at HBSC Finance Corp., formerly known as Household Finance Corp. Burton has served on the division’s auxiliary board since 2014 and was previously on the board leadership development committee. Active in the community, he also serves as a board member for the Granite City Area Community Foundation and Southwest Madison County Chamber of Commerce, and is the secretary of the Granite City Scholarship Foundation. In addition, he coaches a girls’ basketball team. Burton has an associate degree from Lewis and Clark Community College and received his bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

“Keith’s leadership and enthusiasm have been a valuable asset to our board and we are grateful to have him serve as our chair this year,” said Dayna Stock, vice president of regions and special initiatives, United Way of Greater St. Louis. “He is an example of the many wonderful people in this community dedicated to helping people live their best possible lives.”

The Tri-Cities division serves Granite City, Madison, Mitchell, Pontoon Beach and Venice, helping one in three people throughout the community. Twenty local health and human service organizations are supported by the division’s annual fundraising campaign.

HelpingPeople.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter