Bus service to expand for distribution centers

GRANITE CITY — With employment opportunities growing at distribution centers in the Illinois 111 corridor, Madison County Transit will improve service to both Gateway and Lakeview Commerce Centers at its Feb. 5 service change.

MCT also will make changes to trips on all three MCT Express routes in response to ridership decreases because of low fuel prices. Details of the changes are listed below.

Illinois 111 Corridor Enhancement

No. 6 Roxana-Pontoon Beach: Double the frequency on weekdays to every 30 minutes (60 minutes on weekends), creating direct service from Wood River and Roxana to Lakeview Commerce Center. The No. 6 will not serve Gateway Commerce Center directly, but timed transfers to Gateway are available via the No. 20 Granite City-Pontoon Beach Shuttle at the Liberty & Chain of Rocks Transfer Point.

No. 20 Granite City-Pontoon Beach Shuttle: Service to Gateway Commerce Center increased on the weekends to every 60 minutes (30 minutes on weekdays). Timed transfers to Lakeview available via the No. 6 at Liberty & Chain of Rocks.

The temporary Lakeview Shuttle will be discontinued as the No. 6 will cover its route entirely.

MCT Express Reduction

In addition to the removal of trips as described below, MCT also will rebalance the schedules on these routes.

No. 1X Riverbend Express: 1 morning and 1 afternoon trip will be eliminated; 8 morning and 10 afternoon trips remain.

No. 14X Highland Express: 2 morning and 3 afternoon trips will be eliminated; 10 morning and 10 afternoon trips remain.

No. 16X Edwardsville Express: 2 morning trips will be eliminated; 7 morning and 9 afternoon remain.

Also effective Feb. 5, minor schedule changes will be made to the No. 1 Riverbend, the No. 6, the No. 12 Bethalto Shuttle, No. 17 Edwardsville-SIUE Shuttle, the No. 19 Edwardsville-Collinsville and the No. 20. Passengers are advised to consult an updated timetable, dated Feb. 5, to verify trip times.

“We are pleased to improve bus service where there is growing demand and create greater access to jobs for our residents,” MCT Managing Director Jerry Kane said.

For information, call (618) 797-4636 or email info@mct.org.

mct.org

