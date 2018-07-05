Bus tour to reveal watershed projects

× Expand photo by HeartLands Conservancy A new pond constructed near Silver Creek

A bus tour of best management practices installed to help reduce erosion and water pollution in the Upper Silver Creek watershed will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, July 13, departing from Troy Tri-Township Park. The Upper Silver Creek watershed is the 120,000-acre area that drains to Silver Creek above the Madison-St. Clair county line.

The tour stops will include a pond, grassed waterway, water and sediment control basin, livestock waste facility, and streambank stabilization site. These best management practices were installed using cost share funding from a grant awarded to HeartLands Conservancy for implementation of the Upper Silver Creek Watershed Plan.

The stream flowing by the village of Hamel’s sewage treatment plant is one stop on the tour. The streambanks were subject to severe erosion and were at risk of collapse, allowing wastewater into the stream, before this restoration project was installed.

In 2016, HeartLands Conservancy received the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency 319 Nonpoint Source Pollution Control grant of approximately $500,000, designed to help improve water quality. Nineteen projects are being funded under this program throughout the watershed.

The watershed plan led to the development of this funding opportunity. The plan, developed with assistance from Madison County and local watershed stakeholders, is a roadmap to addressing water quality and flooding problems in a strategic way. The plan recommends voluntary practices for individuals, communities, and counties.

Space on the tour bus is limited. RSVP to Janet Buchanan to reserve your spot.

HeartLands Conservancy thanked project partners Illinois EPA, Madison County Planning and Development, the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, the Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District, and Midwest Streams Inc. for their assistance in obtaining and supporting this program.

