Business donates funds for microchip reader

GODFREY — Sichra Consultation Services LLC of Godfrey recently donated funds to purchase a new wand-style RFID (radio frequency identification) chip reader to be used by Godfrey’s animal rescue and control enforcement officer.

This new technology will better equip animal control officer Susie Stephan, who had more than 16 years experience in the veterinary medical and surgical care field prior to taking the position with the village, and allow her to deliver an even greater quality of service identifying strays and reuniting owners with missing pets at a faster rate. The “wand feature” is the best part, Sichra Consultation Services owner Chris Sichra says, allowing Stephan to safely check aggressive animals and greatly reduce any bite risk.

Sichra said Stephan is one of the best in her field that he has ever had the pleasure to work with.

“Because of the skill and attention to detail she brings to her job, she is a tremendous asset to our community,” he said.

Sichra also mentioned that this technology has replaced an outdated piece of equipment that either didn’t properly work half the time because of its age or wasn’t capable of reading the newer chips. This upgrade can save time and lead to a happier outcome for all, he said.

“There are newer kinds of microchips being implanted now that the older scanners do not read, so this new reader will definitely be more efficient and current,” Stephan said. “This will greatly benefit the Animal Control Department, the residents, and our furry friends that may have lost their way. This will be an invaluable tool to have if, heaven forbid, our community would ever have a disaster causing us to have to set up a temporary shelter for lost or displaced pets. “I always urge people to contact the microchip company and have their information linked to the chip rather than just leave it linked to the clinic or adoption center that implanted it,” she said. “I often pick up dogs after hours and weekends and have to wait for those places to open to obtain the owner’s contact information. Thank you, thank you, thank you Sichra Consulting for the contribution toward this; I am so happy to have this to better serve our residents.”

Mayor Mike McCormick had this to say about the new equipment available to Susie Stephan: “I would like to personally thank Chris and his consulting firm for the hard work they continue to provide our community keeping us safe and his generous donation to help us get the technology needed to provide village residents with the absolute best service possible.”

Sichra grew up in Godfrey, graduated from Alton High School in 1987 served two tours in the Army overseas. He moved back home to Godfrey from south St. Louis city several years ago when the St. Louis Fire Department lifted the residency rule. He has been employed by the St. Louis civil service system for more than 23 years and still works as a career firefighter for the city’s fire department (for the past 18 years), also owning and operating his side consulting business that he started three years ago. The business provides FEMA/NIMS (Federal Emergency Management Agency/National Incident Management System)-compliant emergency operation plan development, disaster planning and emergency management services to local agencies, businesses, municipalities, and schools. Some of his firm’s regular clients include the village of Godfrey, Lewis and Clark Community College, Hayner Public Library District and the Alton Volunteer Emergency Corps. Sichra said during his years of service as a career St. Louis city firefighter, he always had a soft spot to help animals and has saved many pets over the years, including cats, dogs, birds (in their cages) and has even been known to carry a fish tank or two out of a burning building when he was assigned in north city.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter