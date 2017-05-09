Business donates monitor to Godfrey emergency center

× Expand Mayor Mike McCormick (left) and Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra (right) express their appreciation to local business owners Jennifer and Jim Hendrickson of Hendrickson Collision Repair, who generously purchased and donated a new 55-inch HDLED 4K large screen monitor to be installed in the Godfrey Emergency Operations Center. The monitor will be used to project regional status information during disasters or emergencies from the St. Louis Area Regional Response System. It will also receive media and weather radar updates, and will be used to provide training or presentations to village staff and department heads.

GODFREY — A Godfrey business donated a new piece of equipment May 3 to better assist the village’s Emergency Services and Disaster Agency’s mission of keeping residents safe.

Jennifer and Jim Hendrickson of Hendrickson Collision Repair purchased a new 55’’ HDLED 4k high-definition monitor for use in the village’s Emergency Operations Center.

The center operates primarily out of the mayoral executive conference room and reception areas at Village Hall. It has generator backup capability and is outfitted with special radios, communication equipment, giant mapboards, computers and other features. It serves as a “mission control” during disasters and emergency response and recovery missions.

“I would like to personally thank the Hendricksons for their generous gift,” Mayor Mike McCormick said. “It’s always wonderful to be able to add new technology, especially when it’s protecting our residents and businesses during emergencies or disasters. We always hope to never have to use the equipment, but I and the rest of our community can rest easier knowing all the resources we have are available and ready to employ if necessary.”

During the installation of the new monitor and digital antenna last week, the emergency center was already activated and in “standby mode” because of flooding conditions along the Great River Road. ESDA Deputy Director Chris Sichra was actually able to use the equipment for the first time May 4 to project his daily flooding damage assessment report and photos for the mayor and Public Safety Committee Chairman Eldon “Twirp” Williams to view.

“This is a great tool to have,” Sichra said. “We can now project up statuses or updates for other communities, present photos of damage for assessment needs to local officials and project current looping weather radar from the National Weather Service site or live media reports, improving our situational awareness.”

Hendrickson Collision Repair, 6307 Godfrey Road, has been serving the Godfrey community’s auto body needs for more than 11 years.

“We were happy help Godfrey with this upgrade,” Jennifer Hendrickson said. “We have three children and want to be sure that Godfrey has the highest level of safety made possible with improved technology. We also have the utmost respect for Mayor McCormick and everyone involved with him in our community, and were proud to be able to do this for our city. We love Godfrey, which is exactly why we chose to have our business here.”

In addition to the new monitor, the emergency center has received other upgrades provided by local businesses and organizations. Picture This and More paid for lamination of four new 4x6 strategic planning mapboards highlighting utilities, sewers, roads and zoning. Sichra Consultation Services LLC provided map materials, a new digital antenna system and a large-screen articulating wall mounting system. The Godfrey Fire Protection District transferred ownership of a new statewide 800mhz Starcom21 Base Station radio, giving emergency responders the ability to speak directly with county and state agencies.

