Business, nonprofit get together for ice cream social

GODFREY — Shivers Frozen Custard and The Nature Institute are teaming up to host their third annual Ice Cream Social from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.

This event is open to the public and will be on the lawn of TNI’s Talahi Lodge, 2213 S. Levis Lane.

The fundraiser will cost $5 per person and include unlimited frozen custard with your choice of toppings. Other donation opportunities will be available.

Guests will see a frozen custard bar provided by Shivers Frozen Custard, a bounce house, games, and more. The institute’s trails will be open to the public this evening, with opportunities for guided hiking.

Proceeds will assist the institute’s mission of fostering an awareness and appreciation of the natural world through preservation, restoration, and education.

Registration is requested by Monday, July 31, by calling (618) 466- 9930 or by emailing info@thenatureinstitute.org. For more information on the TNI Ice Cream Social or other events, visit the website.

TheNatureInstitute.org

