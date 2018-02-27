Business owner running for Madison County treasurer

ALTON — Chris Miller, a small business owner and professor of entrepreneurship at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, has announced his candidacy for Madison County treasurer.

His first step to getting on the November ballot is to run as a write-in candidate for the March 20 Democratic primary.

“I was honored to have been asked by my party’s leadership to challenge the political appointee currently occupying the Treasurer’s Office,” Miller said in a press release. “I’m running as a write-in candidate because it was important for me to actually earn the privilege of representing Democratic voters in November.”

“With his strong background in community organizing, small business management, and public education, Chris Miller represents a new generation of Democrats that are equally pro-business and pro-government,” Democratic County Chairman Mark Von Nida said. “He is uniquely qualified to represent the people of Madison County as our next treasurer, and we’re confident the voters will agree.”

Born and raised in the Metro East, Miller graduated from Roxana High School in 2000. It was during his senior year that he met Sen. Paul Simon at the first Youth Democracy Day and has been committed to a career in public service ever since. After graduating college, he moved to Springfield to pursue a fellowship in Simon’s name at the Lieutenant Governor’s Office. Soon after, he was hired as a community organizer for the Illinois Coalition for Community Services by Simon’s best friend and longtime employee, Joe Dunn.

“More than anything, it was the experience of learning at the knee of the man who learned at the knee of one of Illinois’ greatest public servants that has guided the course of my career,” said Miller, 35, of Alton. “Many of us forget that Paul Simon was an entrepreneur and small business owner before he went on to serve the people of Southern Illinois through elected office, and I’ve carried with me the knowledge that capitalism and entrepreneurship can be a tremendous force for good throughout my professional life.”

After working full time as an organizer while also earning a master’s degree in political science at the University of Illinois in Springfield, Miller returned home to the St. Louis region in 2007 and quickly became a leader in the area’s growing entrepreneurship movement. In 2009, he joined his first startup, Yurbuds, before going on to launch a series of his own ventures that include an accounting firm focused exclusively on nonprofit organizations. While continuing to manage multiple companies, primarily in the finance and health care industries, Miller began teaching entrepreneurship in 2012 and now serves as an assistant teaching professor of entrepreneurship at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

More information can be found at chrismiller4il.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/ChrisMiller4IL.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter