Business partners with police department for student program

SOUTH ROXANA — The South Roxana Police Department 1st & 10 Outreach Program and Phoenix Physical Therapy and Personal Training have teamed up to provide training for Roxana School District students this winter.

In a press release, Police Chief Bob Coles said he started the outreach program through the police department approximately a year ago.

“I had great support from area businesses who didn’t hesitate to get the outreach program up and running,” Coles said.

The program was designed to help deserving students who attend the Roxana School District and to build a relationship with law enforcement. The program includes students from Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River, and East Alton. Last summer, Coles was able to take eight students to the Notre Dame football camp, where they stayed on campus and the program covered the entire cost.

Organizers also provided safety equipment for the football program, speed and agility equipment, helped with fundraising efforts, help provide money for team meals and haircuts, and sponsored a catered meal for cheerleaders in appreciation of the hard work they put in during the sports season.

“It was great to watch the football team serve the cheerleaders a meal,” Coles said.

Over the last year, Coles has run outdoor agility camps for students. Phoenix Training offered to donate gym time to continue the training in the winter to help non-athletic students get in shape and provide better conditioning for athletes.

Coles runs three camps for students. They include a team work camp to emphasize team-building exercises; a speed and agility camp, where the focus is more on movement, footwork, and eye-hand coordination; and a mental toughness class, at which “I get them to the point where they want to quit but encourage them to push through it and finish the exercise,” Coles said.

The camps take place at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, lasting up to an hour and a half. There is no cost to attend the program because Phoenix and Coles donate their time and equipment to train the students. The training is for 7th- to 12th-grade Roxana School District students. Class times and other information about the program is available on Facebook.

Phoenix Training Facility is at 705 Biltmore Ave. in South Roxana. Its phone number is (618) 251-8001.

The program averages 10-20 students per course on weekends.

“This camp is just a way for me to give back to the community and build relationships with the students,” Coles said. “I try to stay in constant contact with students who went through our school system and have ventured off into college. I truly enjoy building relationships with the students. I am blessed to be in a place in my life and career where I can focus on the youth and supporting them in and out of our school district.”

