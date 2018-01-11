Business publication honors Ameren Illinois executive

× Expand Richard Mark, chairman and president of Ameren Illinois, meets with a customer at an energy assistance program in East St. Louis.

Black Enterprise magazine has named Richard J. Mark, chairman and president of Ameren Illinois, to its 2017 list of the most powerful executives in corporate America.

The publication identified business leaders who drive strategy, profits, and productivity for the nation’s leading corporations. Mark is featured in the magazine’s October issue along with leaders from major U.S. companies such as Carnival Corp., J.C. Penney Co., and Kaiser Permanente.

“Our list of 300 men and women includes 16 CEOs culled from a universe of more than 1,400 corporations,” said Earl “Butch” Graves Jr., CEO and president of Black Enterprise. “Although this is evidence of the undeniable progress, achievements, and contributions of outstanding black executive talent that have used their strategic focus and management prowess to heighten the global competitiveness of America’s largest corporations, it also underscores the need to increase the pipeline of diverse talent to the top ranks of corporate America.”

Under Mark’s direction, Ameren Illinois has emerged as a national leader in the development of smart energy policy and progressive infrastructure development. Ameren Illinois is in the seventh year of a 10-year overhaul of the grid, installing smart technologies, improving reliability, and creating thousands of jobs in communities throughout Central and Southern Illinois. He is leading a bold initiative that will expand access to energy efficiency programs and cost-saving saving tools for customers, while paving the way for greater access to renewable energy.

“Being recognized by Black Enterprise magazine along with so many great African-American business leaders is a tremendous honor,” Mark said. “I am fortunate to work for a great company and supported by talented and dedicated employees who are focused every day on meeting the needs of our residential and business customers.”

