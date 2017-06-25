"The way golf is supposed to be"

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Frank Prager Lockhaven Golf Club manager Heintz Peter says the course is the best one on this side of the river. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Frank Prager Robert Bruce Harris designed the course, known for its layout and scenery. Prev Next

GODFREY — The gentle, rolling landscape of trees and grass comprising the 18 holes at Lockhaven Golf Club northwest of Alton along the Great River Road is a stunning scene.

Designed by renowned course designer Robert Bruce Harris and built in 1956, the venue is instantly recognizable as a timeless and classic setting.

After decades as a private country club, the course opened to the public in 2013 as tastes and the economy changed and support for the private club waned. Even with the refocused strategy, the course closed in 2014 as it struggled for success against modern market conditions.

Heinz Peter talks about reopening the public course in May of this year and his optimism about the future of the legendary site.

“In my opinion, it’s the best golf course on this side of the river,” he says.

Peter, a lifetime area resident, says he and his father saw an opportunity to revitalize interest in the course when they acquired it. Since its reopening, business is good and they have made many improvements, he says.

“We’ve done a tremendous amount of work,” he says.

He credits the grounds crew under the supervision of Steve Velsor for the course’s beauty.

“The grounds crew does an unbelievable job,” he says. “This is their art.”

Peter describes Lockhaven as a public course with a private atmosphere and says his approach is to provide simplicity and services to customers. He emphasizes everything — from rates to making reservations and playing the course — is straightforward and easy.

Daily golf rates on weekends are $40 with a cart or $30 to walk. Weekdays cost $30 with a cart or $20 to walk. Course hours are 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Twilight play after 5 p.m. is $25.

“If you only want to play 9 holes, it is just half that price,” he says. “It’s that simple.”

Peter says the course provides a great experience for everybody, regardless of ability.

“Anyone of any skill level can come out and enjoy a game of golf,” he says.

He recommends making reservations in advance but says the club gladly accommodates walk-ups.

The clubhouse is an easy, relaxed atmosphere where people can enjoy grilled food, drinks and sandwiches, he says.

“It’s an environment where people can feel comfortable,” he says.

The club can accommodate the general public as well as business activities. The facility has a large meeting room and Peter says it is perfect for team-building and business meetings.

One-year golf rates, which include unlimited greens fees with cart, are $1,400. A special inaugural bonus offer for anyone purchasing a one-year golf package through October of this year allows the individual to bring another person with them free of charge.

Reservations and information about the club, off Illinois 100 at 10872 Lawrence Keller Drive in Godfrey, are available by calling (618) 466-2441. More information is available on the website.

Peter says the course’s beauty, combined with easy access and low cost, provide a great opportunity for people to rediscover an incomparable golf course layout.

The personal touch Lockhaven offers golfers makes the experience incomparable in this area, he says.

“This is the way golf is supposed to be,” he says.

