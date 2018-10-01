From the operators of Wang Gang Asian comes a new concept on classic pasta.

Primo’s Italian Garage offers delivery and takeout only of chef-driven, fresh pasta and salad. There is no dining room for guests at the site.

“We suggest you use your own dining room and get back to what matters most — families sharing time together over great-tasting, fresh pasta,” a press release states. “We deliver a variety of great wines too, like Prisoner Red Blend, Round Pond Kith n Kin, Rombauer, Duckhorn, and more at great retail prices.”

“Primo’s offers the guest a value-driven menu that can be ordered online quickly, by phone, or walk-in,” operator Ryan P. O’Day said. “Portion sizes include single servings, half orders, and our famous ‘grandma style’ that feeds four to five. We call it ‘grandma style’ because not everyone likes their family, but everyone loves their grandma!”

“With delivery, by utilizing internally developed technology, our price points are well below what you would pay when you use Uber eats, Door Dash, Grubhub, etc.,” O’Day said. “They inflate your purchase price by 17 to 35 percent or more. The tech allows us to keep pricing on par with national chains as an independent operator. We have plans to grow and service additional St. Louis markets. The dominant dining trend is the increased demand for delivery, and we are poised to dominate a new niche because pizza is passé; it’s time to eat great pasta.”

About Primo's Italian Garage

Primo’s Italian Garage is a technology company that offers the ease of online ordering to fulfill delivery and takeout orders of wine and chef-driven fresh pasta. It offers three sizes that serve individuals up to larger groups. It also offers catering service throughout St. Louis.

