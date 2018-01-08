1st MidAmerica Credit Union earns statewide recognition

BETHALTO — The Illinois Credit Union League recently recognized 1st MidAmerica Credit Union with two awards for community support and financial education.

The statewide organization awarded 1st MidAmerica the Louise Herring Member Service Award for putting the credit union philosophy of people helping people into action. The credit union was recognized for its focus on preventing financial abuse of senior citizens. Not only does the credit union require training for its employees, it has provided education to local groups about the topic. Targeting caretakers and family members to look for signs of fraud and financial exploitation is at the core of protecting those vulnerable to these crimes.

1st MidAmerica also received a Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award for an outstanding social responsibility project. In 2017, the credit union held its 10th annual charity golf outing and additional fundraising to benefit the Madison County Child Advocacy Center. Overall fundraising in 2017 resulted in more than $32,000 being donated to the center. The award also recognized the credit union’s overall community support, including more than $140,000 in community contributions and more than 4,000 hours of employee volunteerism.

