A green light docks on casual class

For Jay Gatsby, the green light emanates from the dock of Daisy Buchanan’s home and toward realizing a lifelong dream.

An iconic classic set in the Jazz Age of the early 1920s, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s fictional work will soon again be brought to life. But this time, it’s in downtown Alton instead of on the big screen.

With hopes of opening its doors in time for Alton’s Halloween parade, Gatsby’s Grille, complete with the symbolic green light, will soon welcome guests to downtown Alton's newest bar and restaurant. Owned and operated by Scott and Nora Ramage of Godfrey, the establishment at 204 State St. is being transformed into a one-of-a-kind casual fine dining experience in Alton.

The Ramages purchased the building that once housed the Big Muddy Pub for many years and have since been hard at work renovating and upgrading the building, inside and out. The couple is doing the work needed to restore, preserve and highlight the location's history and beauty.

Scott’s knowledge, skills and background rehabbing homes and as a landlord for 12 years have proven invaluable as the couple moves forward with plans to offer a memorable experience for visitors – reminiscent of an era defined by jazz music, prohibition, flapper girls, powerful labor unions and organized crime.

“I just look at it as another rehab project,” Scott said, laughing.

While hearkening back to those days of materialism and wealth that defined the first part of the decade before the Great Depression hit, the Ramages bring two key differences to the era replicated inside: a license to sell alcohol and an atmosphere of “great fun food” rather than mobster-era crime.

“We will open the bar first, before Halloween hopefully,” Nora said. “The rest we hope to open the Monday after Thanksgiving. We do plan to be open on Mondays, and perhaps closed on Tuesdays. Our hours are still being finalized.”

After the bar is open, the kitchen will soon follow, with food first being served at the front of the building in the bar area until Scott finishes the renovations on the dining area. A plan for the second floor includes space for larger gatherings to sit down and enjoy a meal together, with a capacity of 8 to 10 people at the table near the fireplace. The third floor will serve as office and storage space.

A small eclectic menu of popular favorites is also being planned. Nora has been a cook and caterer for many years throughout the area and will bring those skills to work with her in the kitchen. They also plan to bring in a longtime friend to help them, with eventual plans to expand their staff as needed.

“We will not be a late-night bar,” Nora said. “We do have our late-night liquor license, but that’s not the atmosphere we plan to provide to our patrons. We want everyone who comes in to perhaps enjoy a cocktail before dinner, a great meal, and follow it up with a nightcap before they head home.”

The couple plans to be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. six days per week. Once they start serving food, the kitchen will open at 11 a.m. and close nightly at 9 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sundays. Plans also include a lounge area with comfortable seating and a place to relax and socialize. With later kitchen hours, they hope to meet the needs of those who work a little later and end up eating dinner later than what’s “traditional.”

The Ramages said the changes to the location will be visible inside and out. A new black awning with white lettering will soon hang outside to initiate the mindset of stepping back to an era that the building “was just made for,” Scott said.

And for those who know the story of The Great Gatsby, you’ll be able to cast your eyes toward the green light ... and help be a part of the realization of a dream.

“We hope everyone enjoys each visit as a unique, one-of-a-kind memorable experience,” Nora said.

