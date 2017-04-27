A joyful site

GRANITE CITY — A Jumping Joy has found a new home.

The inflatable fun center for children ages 2-14, owned by husband and wife Adam Dunn and Marie Frost, moved to the former Niedringhaus Elementary School building at 2901 State St. in December. The business was previously in Millstadt.

“We started this process in July,” Dunn said. “We had to go through the process with the (Granite City) School Board, which took about a month. The longest was the city because we had to rezone it for a special permit to be in this school. The city gave us a fight. At first, it (opening the center) wasn’t going to happen. They’ll said we will never get rezoned for it because it will cost thousands and thousands of dollars to do it. So Superintendent Jim Greenwald, who was the spokesperson at the school board, and a few other people decided they’re not going to take no for an answer and they approached the mayor. So it went from impossible to ‘let’s see what we can do.’”

Frost came up with the idea of having the center in her hometown.

“I always loved kids,” she said. “It’s my passion.”

Now, the owners are looking to make additions to the center, which has two rooms of inflatables, two party rooms and a toy room. There are five inflatables.

“We would like to expand into the school to add other stuff, not just inflatables, but other activities,” Dunn said.

Niedringhaus, which the school district closed in 2013, had been vacant for two years before A Jumping Joy moved in. The Six Mile Library District used the building in 2013 as a temporary facility while its downtown library at 2001 Delmar Ave. was renovated. The renovation was completed in August 2014.

Dunn said patrons loved the idea of having an inflatable fun center at Niedringhaus, which was built in 1928.

“Especially the ones who went to school here, they would come in and reminisce,” the co-owner said. “They’re happy that something is being done in the building because it was vacant. They’re happy that the school has done something with it.”

Dunn said James Amos, the city’s economic development director, was a big help moving the business to the Niedringhaus building.

“He contacted Marie and found out what he could do to help and he turned us onto the School Board to see if there’s a possibility (of opening it at Granite City),” he said. “He said there were no promises, but we’ll see what happens. Here we are today.”

Frost said the business was forced to move out of Millstadt because of safety concerns with the inflatables.

“The reason we came to Granite City was what I had to deal with at Millstadt,” she said. “I’m originally from Granite, so a lot of people knew there was nothing in Granite. So that’s when Amos got a hold of me.”

A Jumping Joy is open seven days per week and admission is $9 per child for two hours of play.

The center also has a birthday party package for $195 on weekdays and $225 on weekends. The cost covers two pizzas, soda and admission to the center.

“We are cheaper on party packages than any of our competitors,” Dunn said.

For more information, call (618) 410-4792.

ajumpingjoy.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter