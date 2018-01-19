Photo by Fred Pollard Photo by Fred Pollard

A 1998 song by recording artist Jewel encouraged its listeners to fill their lives with “love and bravery and lead a life uncommon.”

For the team behind the new Post Commons coffee bar in Alton, the new venture is filled with just that ... love and bravery.

“We have a beautiful city,” owner Hugh Halter said. “We were given an amazing gift; we all gave a lot of hard work, and we have a community of volunteers who really wanted to see Alton have a daytime living room … a space of connection, celebration and good will.”

Post Commons, at 300 Alby St. in the former U.S. Post Office, went from a boarded-up building to a beautifully renovated crown jewel in the heart of downtown Alton in just 11 months.

After a two-week soft opening, it will officially open Jan. 29, offering an assortment of coffee and drinks, many of which are served in distinctive Post Commons mugs created by Chad Nelson and Felicia Breen of Mississippi Mud Pottery. Lunch items also will be available for purchase, including deli sandwiches.

“We are starting slow, but we are coming out of the gates strong with a beautiful space, warm staff, and a top-tier coffee and brunch program,” Halter said. “Our primary concept is to provide an all-day brunch menu beginning at 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. We’ll begin with wonderful pastries and simple breakfast items, but we will move into a full breakfast-brunch offering by early spring.”

“We actually want to take a few months and try dishes to make sure we are over the target zone for Alton’s breakfast connoisseurs,” head chef Dave Scott said.

The coffee bar will anchor the space by filling the 12,000-square-foot edifice with hand-picked coffee from all over the world.

“Every coffee we serve has been sourced and roasted by our good friends and partners, Seeds, in Birmingham, Alabama,” said David McCann, who heads up the coffee program. “They have done a great job connecting and building relationships with local farmers in order to bring us sustainable, quality beans. We are willing to spend a little extra on our coffee because we have confidence our team has ensured coffee laborers are paid well and relationships go far beyond just the beans.

“When we serve you a cup of coffee or pour a latte, we take pride knowing every cup reflects the passion of the many people who make this possible.”

McCann said Post Commons plans to roast its own beans by the summer of 2018.

“The opening of Post Commons will bring back a lot of memories for Altonians, and I hope we are here for the long haul and help add to the pride so many have for our downtown corridor,” said Halter, a two-year resident of Alton who’s excited to call the area home. “Besides my daughter Alli, who helped design the interior, and my wife, Cheryl, who heads up our event rental, most of the help came from right here in town.”

Halter emphasized the team effort and assistance Riverbend residents provided.

“(Attorney) John Simmons gifted the building to us,” he said. “PJ Jun, a longtime Alton contractor, volunteered many hours to help me navigate commercial building issues. Dale Blachford and Liberty Bank provided kitchen equipment and financing help. Bickle Electric, Kane Plumbing and Heating, Jun Construction headed up a strong union labor force.”

Behind the labor, Hugh made special mention of past Alton city attorney Megan Williams and Alton Mission pastor Peter Hough as the “initiating force that helped us think far beyond the coffee to how this organization can benefit the underserved in Alton.”

And then there were the many volunteers who just showed up to help.

“Megan’s father and past Alton fire captain, Matt Williams, just started mowing our grass,” he said. “Iron House Crossfit people would come by and give critical hours of hard labor, and local artists Diane Burton and Pat Dailey donated some key pieces. Jonas Jensen and Jensen Fabrication also donated amazing steel work throughout the building. And to round it off, 2016 Altonians of the Year Hope and Drew Mader encouraged us to keep the building known as ‘post.’”

Hugh also thanked Greg Caffee and Alton Mayor Brant Walker, who helped secure TIF funds to finish phase one.

“As you can see, this is a local win for Altonians,” he said. “My family is happy to be a part of the new Alton history, and we hope Post Commons will be a great daytime venue to connect, encourage and warm up with great food, coffee, and friends.”

For more information, visit Post Commons on Facebook. The business expects to have its website up and running by March 1.

Hugh Halter contributed to this article.