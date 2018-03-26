A new cone-ection

× Expand Photo by Frank Prager Robin Ritter Downer is opening Sugar’s Ice Cream in East Alton the first week of April.

EAST ALTON — Almost everyone has a cherished childhood memory of going to the ice cream shop for a frozen treat. Robin Ritter Downer says creating those memories for the community is one of her main goals in opening Sugar’s Ice Cream.

The business will open the first week of April at 14 W. Airline Drive. It will offer a wide variety of delicious ready-to-eat ice cream treats for both drive-in and walk-in customers. Patrons can take their goodies with them or sit outside and eat them right there.

Downer brings extensive experience in commercial food retailing to the new shop. She worked in various capacities for the Shop ‘n Save grocery store chain for 35 years before retiring last December. Much of that work was related to the bakery and deli departments, where she says she learned skills valuable for this type of enterprise.

“I wasn’t ready to retire all the way,” she says.

She points out that a seasonal business like Sugar’s Ice Cream is the work pace and area of interest she was looking for. She adds there has been a lot of interest in the business from the community and from the city.

Renovation work on the former doughnut shop the business will occupy has been ongoing since last May. The building has been completely remodeled to provide spacious, neat, clean areas for serving and sales as well as kitchen activities.

“The business will be a family-oriented place to come,” Downer says.

She says it will be a great place to bring kids after sporting events, a place to swing by with a date and for families in general who just want to go out for ice cream.

Downer says she feels the business will be a big addition to the community and the type of place not currently available in that immediate area. The ice cream will be provided through a local supplier and local residents will be hired to staff operations.She says the availability and amount of the products, along with great service, is what will differentiate Sugar’s Ice Cream.

“We’ll have something for everybody,” she says.

She points out everyone’s favorites will be on the menu. It will include vanilla and chocolate twists as well as concretes, sundaes, and ice cream cones and cups. Banana splits, specialty treats and orange sherbet will also be available. One of the specialty ice cream treats, the Crunch Stick, is vanilla ice cream on a stick dipped in peanut brittle crunch and coated with chocolate.

Shakes, malts, and soda floats, as well as fountain soda and sugar-free ice cream, will be available. Fresh pre-prepared salads will also be offered. In addition, pints and quarts of ice cream will be available for purchase to go.

Sugar’s Ice Cream will be open seven days per week. Springtime hours will be 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Summer hours will be 11 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Downer says the business will stay open through the fall until the weather turns cold.

