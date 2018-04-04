A new roost

Who says you can’t go home again? Not Chris Amick.

On Tuesday, April 3, he returned to the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon area, bringing his professional training and leadership with Phoenix Physical Therapy.

Amick served the community from 2006 to 2015 at his own physical therapy and rehab facility on Illinois 157 in Edwardsville. For the past 2 1/2 years, he’s been serving patients at a new location on Airline Drive in East Alton.

But the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon area is where he lives with his family. So it was just a matter of time before he returned to the community by expanding his services to his newest location.

The new Phoenix Physical Therapy is at Our Health Club and Spa, 4 Cougar Drive in Glen Carbon. A soft opening took place April 3 as construction and final move-in processes are completed, but they are ready and waiting to serve customers.

“Partnering with a facility such as Our Health Club and Spa is very exciting,” Amick said. “Their facilities will allow me to take advantage of their gym, their pool and other spaces to greatly benefit my patients.”

Phoenix Physical Therapy offers outpatient physical therapy, rehab of knee and sports injuries, total joint and post-surgical rehab, vertibular rehab (for dizziness and vertigo), kinesio taping, and aqua therapy. Amick, the primary therapist at the facility, will be joined by a physical therapist assistant, Jared Schmitz, at the Glen Carbon location.

“I see partnerships with gyms as possibly the wave of the future,” Amick said. “We offer a service to their members that wasn’t previously there. In many ways, we have a shared audience.”

Similar arrangements have been made for Phoenix Physical Therapy facilities in Greenville, Highland, Vandalia, and Shelbyville, all located within or near a gym.

Phoenix Physical Therapy is designed as a partner ownership business. Amick is a partner with the company’s founders in a private ownership role. Patients are most often referred to treatment through their personal physicians. In addition, Amick offers complimentary discovery visits, where assessments are made and treatments identified. At that time, patients are either referred to their physicians for further testing or work with Amick on a treatment plan.

The facility will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays as well as Friday afternoons.

“We will see how it goes from there,” Amick said. “We are ready to adapt those hours and days as needs are identified.”

The East Alton facility will continue to serve patients Monday through Friday. Patients, both new and current, can call (618) 258-9093 for appointments at either facility.

