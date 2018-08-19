photo by Frank Prager photo by Frank Prager photo by Frank Prager photo by Frank Prager

WOOD RIVER | When a woman with mobility issues is unable to make it into the store, Andrew Hagopian goes out to the parking lot, greets her warmly and spends time measuring her feet and understanding what type of shoes she needs, all while she sits in the car.

That type of extraordinary service is what he says differentiates Cleary’s Shoes & Boots from online ordering and big box stores selling shoes off the shelf.

“We go out of our way to help customers,” he says.

The history of Cleary’s Shoes & Boots goes back over 60 years, when Frank Saxe first ran a small shoe department in Alton. As business grew, he moved to Wood River and opened Frank’s Shoe Store. Tim Cleary began working at the store in 1967 and, along with his wife, Barb, purchased the business in 1984. In 2002, he moved the growing business to its present location a few doors down and named it Cleary’s Shoes.

Hagopian began working at the store when he was in college 16 years ago. He has worked in retail shoe sales since that time, also attending Oklahoma State University to become a licensed pedorthist. Hagopian purchased the business from Cleary and his wife on May 1.

His training and certification allow him to not only sell shoes but also modify footwear and employ supportive devices to address conditions affecting the feet and lower limbs. In addition to selling products, Cleary’s makes custom orthotics and inserts to address foot and ankle problems.

“When customers come in, we assess their needs,” he explains. “We measure their feet, look for bunions and other problems and watch the way they walk.”

He says he can often determine a lot simply by looking at people’s existing shoes.

“A shoe can tell a story,” he says.

Hagopian also says the orthotic work is done at the store by people who have firsthand knowledge of the customer’s needs. None of it is outsourced to third parties.

He says it’s also important to understand what the purpose of the shoe is. Athletic shoes have different requirements than those for style or simply comfort.

Cleary’s carries a wide selection of styles and name brands. Boots, shoes, casual and active footwear, as well as dress and athletic shoes for both men and women are all stocked. Hagopian says the store’s large inventory is another differentiator for them and they generally have in stock what the customer is looking for.

The store also carries insoles, socks, handbags and foot care products.

“Our products are health-based,” Hagopian says.

He attends shoe shows and does research to keep current with industry trends. Cleary’s also does shoe repair.

Tim Cleary still works at the store and says shoes have changed dramatically during the time he has been in the business.

“As far as athletic shoes, you used to have Keds, PF Flyers and Converse. That was it,” he says. “Now, there are dozens of brands and styles to choose from.”

One of the biggest changes in customer preferences over the years is the shift to more comfortable footwear. “People do not dress the same as they used to,” he says. “Even attire for weddings and funerals has changed in many cases.”

Hagopian says the store does whatever is necessary to get customers in the right shoe and make sure they are satisfied — and that’s reflected in the customer base.

“We have repeat customers from as far away as Mount Vernon, Vandalia and Springfield,” he says.

Cleary’s Shoes & Boots, 48 E. Ferguson Ave., is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

