A shop with flair

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Co-workers Amanda Cunningham, Yvonne White and Nicki Zimmerman (from left) pose at the new Pontoon Beach hairstyling salon, A Flair For Hair.

Nicki Zimmerman, Amanda Cunningham and Yvonne White are no strangers to hairstyling: they have a combined 82 years of experience.

“We still have another 20 years at least,” Zimmerman said.

The trio started working together at Great Clips in Granite City, then Madison Avenue Salon. Now, they’re workers at a new hairstyling salon, A Flair For Hair.

“We were at the Madison Avenue Salon for 14 years,” said Zimmerman, who co-owns the shop with her husband, Gary. “The salon actually went under new ownership. So we decided to take advantage of going on our own way.”

A Flair For Hair has been open since July 17. The building was once a home décor and gift shop called Feather My Nest, owned by Ruth Ann DeRosa, Zimmerman’s cousin.

“My first customer was the first customer I had when I was at the Madison Avenue Salon because I’ve done the same people for so long that they all come up at the same time,” said White, who has been working in the hairstyling business for 31 years. “She comes on Tuesday mornings so we opened on Tuesday morning, and she was my first customer that day, too.”

White said she and her co-workers got plenty of appreciation from friends, family members, and customers on the first day of business.

“We didn’t plan it, but everyone started bringing stuff and customers started sending flowers and everything,” she said.

Zimmerman, who has worked as a hairstylist for 28 years, said after four months, the new salon has attracted plenty of Metro East customers.

“It’s centrally located,” she said. “It suits people who live out of town, as well as people who live in Granite City.”

The co-owner named the shop after her email address.

“I thought it was meant to be,” she said. “It seemed like the right thing.”

Cunningham, who is in her 23rd year as a hairstylist, said she’s thrilled about working with Zimmerman and White.

“We all work so well together, and I love coming to work with these ladies,” she said. “It’s just fun.”

Zimmerman, who moved to Granite City in 1995, said the salon has big plans for the future.

“We plan to expand our parking and that will be our first agenda in the near future,” she said. “We do intend on having craft items and different things for people to do their shopping while getting their hair done. We really like to have a homey feel where people feel comfortable.”

White said she became close to Cunningham and Zimmerman after they started working together.

“Our families grew up together,” White said. “We all had children and they would come into the shop. If they were sick from school, we would bring them over to the shop and put them on the bed in the back room. They all grew up together. So we kind of have grown together as a family.”

For more information, call (618) 823-5188.

