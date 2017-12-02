A smokin’ success

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske AP Cigar Co. in Rosewood Heights is getting ready to celebrate its one-year anniversary Dec. 2 and has plans for a westward expansion into Alton starting next year. Owner Mike Weller, cigar in hand, stands beside a pole that has been transformed into a customer-driven work of art. He’s accompanied by (from left) store manager Nick Delaney and Tori Kellum, who provides customer service.

EAST ALTON — “The reason this all began is because I love cigars. I built this for me, and a lot of other people just started coming in,” owner Mike Weller said.

One year later, AP Cigar Co. continues to experience a phenomenal following. And with it, Weller’s thoughts have turned to expanding.

Weller is a serial entrepreneur, owning three businesses including the cigar store and neighboring Airline Pawn Shop. As cigar aficionados continue to come in his Rosewood Heights doors in ever-increasing numbers, Weller is looking at possible expansion sites in Alton, along Broadway or downtown.

“We hope to have two or three more locations in the next three years, with number two opening next year, hopefully,” Weller said. “We built this one out with no rush over six or seven months. The turnaround time isn’t much if the location is right.”

AP Cigar Co. sells premium cigars while offering a comfortable and free lounge to sit in where you can make your choice from 80 to 90 brands. Individual cigar prices range from $2 to $25 and include only hand-rolled sticks.

“There’s so much craftsmanship involved,” Weller said. “So much labor goes into each cigar. On average, 300 sets of hands are involved in the rolling of one cigar.”

Offering more than 200 cigar choices, they even have ones that feature a coffee or mint taste.

“We have groups that come in and enjoy a cigar and our lounge after a day at the golf course, for example,” Weller said. “Business owners that come in on Sunday afternoon because it’s the only chance they get for some of their own time to relax and enjoy. Patrons come in and build a bond over their cigar experience. They come in to celebrate — a win, a sale, a life event, whatever. It’s a camaraderie. They spend 45 minutes to an hour together and learn to lean on each other. We even have a group of ladies who come in regularly.”

Another standout feature at AP Cigar Co. is the availability of monthly private locker rentals. The store has individual locked drawers where customers can store their cigars. The drawers are closed into a humidor that has been built behind them, which also houses the store’s overstock and smells quite wonderful inside.

The store also welcomes the opportunity to serve as a site for community events, hosting an animal rescue fundraiser earlier this year and a local author’s book signing.

AP Cigar Co. will have a day-long celebration on Saturday, Dec. 2, to mark its one-year anniversary. There will be free food and beverages on hand, and product discounts offered throughout the day.

“We’ll be giving a 20 percent discount on accessories and a 10 percent discount on cigar purchases,” Weller said.

There will also be a demonstration of cigar-rolling technique starting at 11 a.m. Scott Biancardi, a roller who has his own product line among those featured at the store, will teach the art of cigar-rolling.

“Many may recall Scott from the cigar event held earlier this year at Bluff City Grill,” Weller said.

The store, 501R East Airline Drive in Rosewood Heights next to Airline Pawn Shop, is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call (618) 216-3773 or follow @APCigarCo on Facebook.

