A star on Broadway

ALTON — Passing its 10-year mark in December, Gentelin’s on Broadway has one big plan for the years ahead: to maintain the status quo.

“We’ve been doing this for 10 years now, and it’s working, so why change things?” co-owner Sarah Gentelin said.

The popularity and continued success resulting from an award-winning formula has its patrons and staff in concurrence.

Gentelin’s is a full-service fine dining restaurant, lounge, banquet center and catering company at 122 E. Broadway in Alton. Its atmosphere is “elegant, yet with a casual and relaxed atmosphere,” Gentelin said. She describes the menu as “infused, with dishes that have Asian, Southwestern, classic American, Italian and other influences,” and enhanced with executive chef Ryan Gentelin’s own special take on them.

“We are very proud of housemade cuisine, our welcoming atmosphere and our outstanding personal service,” Gentelin said.

Over the past 10 years, Gentelin noted, the restaurant has received numerous “best of” awards for its fine dining, as well as for one of its former bartenders. It also boasts a “best server” award designation, with dedicated server Beth Runge as its recipient. Runge has built a reputation for quality customer service throughout her career. She has served at Gentelin’s since the day it opened its doors and volunteered her time in renovating the building months before the doors opened.

Runge is well-known for “amazing customer service,” according to Gentelin, at both her night job at Gentelin’s and her day job at Josephine’s Tea Room in Godfrey.

“I tell my customers to come to Josephine’s for lunch and to Gentelin’s for dinner; they will have a day full of good times and great food,” Runge said.

The restaurant is jointly owned by Sarah Gentelin and Ryan Gentelin, and employs 27 of which there are 22 “regulars;” the others come in as needed. Sarah noted that Ryan’s brother Tony has also been with them since the beginning, further emphasizing the close-knit family atmosphere among owners and staff that is at the heart of the restaurant’s success.

Locals have many memories of the restaurant’s location, which was built in 1952. Once a designated bomb shelter, it housed Union Electric for many years. Its foundation once stood as part of the former Madison Hotel, which later became known as the Dolly Madison Hotel and housed women who worked in local factories while the men were off at war. The hotel had a restaurant in it as well.

Sarah said many people come in and recall stories of pulling up to the old drive-through window, visiting the showroom, or attending cooking classes when Union Electric occupied the space. The drive-through window has since been removed, the dining room now serves where the appliance showroom once was, and the kitchen now occupies the space where Union Electric’s staff once held cooking classes in their demonstration kitchen.

Immediately before it became Gentelin’s, the historic site was owned by Karen Khamee and had housed the Karen’s on Broadway tea room.

“The building is rich in the history of Alton, and we hope we are continuing a tradition and adding to those special memories,” Gentelin said.

Co-owner and head chef Ryan Gentelin has been working in the restaurant industry since high school. He completed his culinary training through St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, followed by the opportunity to work at Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country, Mo. At the Town and Country restaurant, he was part of a team that won a national culinary competition in 2000, which led him to his first executive chef role at an Alton restaurant.

Sarah has worked in the restaurant industry since she was 16. After high school, she completed degrees in biology and secondary education, and taught for a while. But she was drawn back into the industry and was a server at the Alton restaurant where Ryan first served as executive chef. Together there, they were encouraged to purchase the former tea room and turn it into the restaurant it’s known for today.

Gentelin’s hosts an array of special occasions and also provides catering services that reach beyond the restaurant’s historic walls. Catered events include house parties, engagement celebrations, wedding receptions, and business events and occasions, among others.

Sarah emphasized she and Ryan are planning to move forward in providing the dining experiences on which they have already begun a local legacy.

“After 10 years, we have established a great foundation of regular patrons,” she said. “We have been hosts to a wide array of special occasions in our restaurant, and beyond with our catering services. We plan on continuing with this, emphasizing our private dining options along with birthday and anniversary celebrations, rehearsal dinners, showers, business dinner presentations and more.”

Gentelin’s on Broadway is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed Sundays and Mondays. For more information, call (618) 465-6080 or visit the website.

gentelinsonbroadway.com

