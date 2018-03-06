A two-way street

Photo by Melissa Meske

Elected officials say a multimillion economic development project, Mid-American International Gateway, will bring an anticipated 1,000 “good-paying, long-term” jobs to the region. The project was detailed at an unveiling ceremony March 2 at TriCounty FS, 300 E. County Road in Jerseyville.

As the result of a collaboration between Stonemont Financial Group, a private real estate investment firm headquartered in Atlanta, and the Jerseyville Economic Development Council, the new logistics park will be served by the Kansas City Southern rail network.

The nearly 1,400-acre site will be east of the existing rail line that passes through rural Jerseyville on its southeast side near Crystal Lake Road. Stonemont projects construction could begin as early as this year, with deliveries possibly rolling through about 12 months later. The firm also estimates investments in the project could total approximately $500 million.

Jerseyville Mayor William Russell has shared his primary focus about the project’s potential to spur economic growth many times over, including with 87 attendees of a breakfast preceding the afternoon unveiling.

“This project will support new long-term jobs that could help keep young people working here in our community until they retire,” Russell said.

“We will serve 11 states out of this site, essentially anywhere within reach with one-day trucking,” he said. “The possibilities for business and job growth are significant. We’re looking at 1,000 jobs immediately: light manufacturing jobs, railroad jobs, logistics and distribution — long-term jobs that could help keep our young people in our community, raising their families here and working here until they retire. That’s been a goal for me all along.

“The extension of U.S. 67 north moving forward has now been moved to priority one with IDOT,” Russell said.

“With that many jobs, you know it’s going to bring jobs to people in Godfrey, too,” Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said. “Or if they have to bring people in from outside to fill those jobs, those people will consider moving into Godfrey. Godfrey has a lot to offer, and it’s close enough to Jerseyville and the project’s location for people to reside here and work there. It’s an exciting development for the whole area. As one community goes, we all go. What’s good for Jerseyville is also good for Godfrey.

“We all hope this development will now inspire our state’s elected officials to complete Corridor 67, which would be even better for Godfrey if it were complete,” McCormick said. “It would open us up more in Godfrey for commercial growth.”

With eventual plans for the city of Jerseyville to annex the development site, Russell also noted the rail-served logistics park would have immediate access to the benefits of being part of a newly formed enterprise zone encompassing Jersey, Greene and northern Madison counties, including Godfrey.

It would also benefit from its location in a free trade zone thanks to America’s Central Port district, and finally the soon-to-be-created fourth Jerseyville tax increment financing district. These benefits are expected to attract more large companies, and with them, more jobs.

Zack Markwell, Stonemont’s CEO, previously described what this trans-modal logistics park will look like. “Broadly, it is going to be a rail-served logistics park,” Markwell said. “It will have several side tracks that connect to the KCS main line to service a variety of potential users, including manufacturers both in Mexico who need to get goods to the Midwest and greater U.S., as well U.S.-based parts and components manufacturers who need to ship down to Mexico for assembly.”

“Ultimately, our goal is two-way traffic. The park also has the opportunity for agricultural products, shipping things like grain and soybeans down to Mexico, the delivery of goods from south of the border to the park, and the shipment of goods from the U.S. Midwest down to Mexico,” Markwell said.

Other types of potential business park users could include light manufacturing, distribution and warehousing — all of which would help fuel the trucking industry.

“Stonemont sees transformational potential in this project, and that is why we are committed to investing the appropriate amount of capital to help bring it to life,” Markwell said. “While the project is still in its due diligence phase, Stonemont believes the park can address critical logistics needs for a wide variety of rail users in the U.S. and Mexico, as well U.S.-based parts and components manufacturers that ship products down to Mexico for assembly.”

This development, formerly known as Project Panther, has been the subject of much discussion for the past three-plus years. At the project’s unveiling, Russell took a moment to recognize local longtime businessman Rob Higgins, who died unexpectedly in April 2017, for being the catalyst that laid the first tracks for the project, initiating a dialogue that would finally breathe life into Friday’s unveiling.

“KCS is pleased to be the rail transportation provider for this park once it is developed,” said Tim Carr, a Kansas City Southern senior sales account executive who has been involved in the development since its first days. “The KCS network is one interchange away from every major market in North America and provides seamless service across the U.S.-Mexico border. We look forward to connecting our customers and Jerseyville with new markets and opportunities for economic development.”

In addition to Russell, Markwell, and Carr, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-13th District) and state Rep. CD Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) spoke at the event.

Lewis and Clark Community College is anticipated to serve a key role when it comes to meeting the facility’s training needs.

“The Mid-American International Gateway business park represents an extremely exciting opportunity for careers in high-skill occupations that can be supported by Lewis and Clark’s existing career and technical programs such as logistics, instrumentation and controls, and welding, as well as possible future programs such as robotics,” Lewis and Clark President Dr. Dale Chapman said.

“It is wonderful to have such a strong working relationship with Mayor Russell, the City Council, Jerseyville Economic Development Council, our area high schools, and all those concerned,” he said.

And perhaps a more subtle sign of the project’s regional significance was that among the nearly 500 in attendance were state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey); state Sen. Sam McCann (R-Plainview); mayors from Alton, East Alton, Grafton, and Godfrey; as well as many other officials.

For more information about the business park, contact Jerseyville Economic Development Council Executive Director Shari Albrecht at (618) 639-5332.

