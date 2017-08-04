A year and still spinning

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Novel Idea Bookstore & More employee Tori Goss poses on the floor full of vinyl records.

GRANITE CITY — Novel Idea Bookstore & More owner Brenda Whitaker had a lot of used vinyl records.

So several months ago, she came up with an idea. She decided to create a floor with about 600 vinyl records at the Granite City bookstore, 1400 Niedringhaus Ave.

“At the (Alfresco) arts center, I did a bar top with pennies, so I mozaiced a bar top with pennies,” Whitaker said. “I had all of these albums that were scratched or of no use and I couldn’t do anything with them, so I thought what I’m going to do with all of these albums that I can’t sell. So I thought I might as well mozaic the floor like I did the bar top.”

The project took two weeks. Then, patrons were allowed on walk on the new floor.

“The first thing they would say, ‘Can we walk on that floor?’” Whitaker said. “Some people have literally walked in there and not realizing that they’re on them because they were looking at everything else. Then they looked down and they were like, ‘Oh!’ So they’re surprised when they see it and they’re shocked when they can walk on it. They think they’re going to crack it, but it’s vinyl, so it’s like a vinyl tile.”

The vinyl records floor is the newest addition to Novel Idea Bookstore & More, which will be celebrating its one-year anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 13. The bookstore, which is usually closed on Sundays, will open from noon to 4 p.m.

“I’m not sure what we’re going to do yet, but we’re going to throw a little party and hope people come out and hang out with us,” Whitaker said.

At Novel Idea Bookstore & More, patrons can buy candy, used clothes and LPs and read a book. The business is divided into seven sections — the Book Nook, Sweet Treats, For The Record, Youtopia, Wee-SALE, Daisy’s, and the Story Room.

When customers first walk into the shop, they’ll see Sweet Treats, where retro and homemade candies, sodas, ice cream, cookies, and cupcakes are sold.

In the back of Sweet Treats is For The Record, the vinyl records floor. It’s also where games and books are sold.

The Story Room is a children’s reading room that includes wall paintings designed by Denny Winn, a local tattoo artist. In the Book Nook, people can browse through a selection of used books. Wee-SALE is a children’s boutique area with clothing and décor from newborn to 24 months. Daisy’s, named after Whitaker’s dog, is a pet boutique shop. Youtopia is a small area where purses, t-shirts, jewelry, and shoes are sold.

The bookstore also displays artwork from Karleigh Fancher, a local artist and Granite City High graduate.

“Art has a background in our district,” Whitaker said. “My background is from this district. My love of the arts was instilled at this school (GCHS). Karleigh went on to have a degree in fine arts and we’re just displaying her abstract work now.”

Whitaker is also an owner of Garden Gate Tea Room, a restaurant at 839 Niedringhaus, just a one-mile drive from the bookstore. She opened the restaurant in 2000.

She said she hopes the bookstore will continue to be successful.

“I’ve been a business owner for a long time,” said Whitaker, who is also the executive director of Alfresco Productions. “My other place will be 17 years old this year, so I always know the first couple of years are tough. You just have to decide are you willing to tough it out or give up. I tend not to give up. But we see a steady increase. It’s a bad time in the economy for most places. Big chains and everything are closing down. But I’m hoping it’s going back to the trend of small independent businesses. It’s just getting the word out and more people are hearing about us every day and we’re increasing. So I think we’re going to be fine.”

The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and closed Sundays and Mondays. For information, call (618) 709-7779 or visit the website.

