Aaarrrr you skilled enough to escape?

Communication, cooperation, collaboration. It’s not just a tag line; it’s what it takes for you and your team to successfully complete the challenge at the new Alton Room Escape. And you only have one hour to do so or your captain will be forced to walk the plank.

An article appearing on Newsweek.com in April 2015 announced, “Already a worldwide phenomenon, room escapes are suddenly hot in America.” Owners Tom and Kristin Halsey of Alton have brought this phenomenon to the Riverbend.

The Alton Room Escape, 319 Ridge St., started to come to life for the Halseys after their own experience working through one in St. Louis last year.

“We both had so much fun, and we started talking about opening up one of our own,” Kristin said. “Tom is skilled enough that we knew he could build it, and I have a business background to draw upon to manage and market it. Our children have helped me grasp the world of social media enough to promote it there, too. We chose Alton for it because we just love Alton. It is warm and welcoming, and its own uniquely special town.”

Tom and Kristin both work at Principia College in Elsah, and both are graduates. Tom applies his carpentry skills to their theater sets, while Kristin applies her teaching skills in the classroom. They have been in the area now for 6 years, having previously spent about 17 years in California and the previous 10 years in Virginia.

“Tom was a military brat, and my father was in educational broadcasting,” Kristin said. “We moved around a lot. We never had deeply settled roots as children, and we’ve learned to be comfortable wherever we’ve lived. We also learned to be readily adaptable to new people and places.”

Those skills have proven to be an important part of this latest endeavor by the Halseys since opening the Alton Room Escape on July 19 — but they were also key every step along the way.

“This room escape experience is family-inspired, with family at the heart of it all,” Kristin said. “The lobby is even set up from living the life of game players.”

While primarily for adults, ages 12 and up are welcome to join in with an adult accompanying them. The Halseys are also looking at ideas for challenges that would work for the 8- to 12-year-old age group.

Right now, there is one room from which teams will try to escape, but ideas are already being developed for a second and third room.

“November 1 is the target date for opening our next room,” Kristin said. “It will be the same room for a second time, which will better accommodate groups larger than the current two- to eight-people teams we can host now. You’ll be able to have more than one team come in from your workplace, for example. It will also allow for teams to compete against each other.”

So, what exactly happens at the Alton Room Escape?

“You have to really come and experience it — I can’t give away any secrets,” Halsey said. “But basically, we put your group in the pirate-themed room to uncover clues and solve puzzles that move you on toward your final escape. The room is not actually locked, but the idea is that you cannot leave until you solve all the challenges inside. Each team is given a walkie-talkie to use in communicating with their guide.

“You find clues, figure it out, unlock something, and then move on to the next stage. Your goal is to solve all the way to the final puzzle and unlock the final lock in 60 minutes or less — to save your captain so he doesn’t have to walk the plank.”

“Our setup is original, and the room can be adjusted to varying levels of difficulty,” she said. “These are live-action problem-solving scenarios. You need to share and communicate throughout the entire experience.”

In fact, that key ingredient to success is underscored by their tag line: Communication. Cooperation. Collaboration.

“Today, we all know how to research,” Kristin said. “Everything we need to know is right in the palms of our hands, literally. What young adults are facing in the 21st century is the challenge of effective communication, in person, face to face. Through these room escapes, you start to see each other’s skills. You get to know where someone shines. Success is based on group dynamics. You also discover your own strengths and how best to apply them. Each time you participate, you start to build up a stronger team.”

Scott Nicholson, director of the Because Play Matters game lab at Syracuse University, shared those same types of sentiments in the April 2015 Newsweek article written by Stuart Miller, where he praised the games’ interactive nature.

“They allow people to leave the world of screens and engage face to face,” Nicholson said. “Because room escapes offer different types of challenges, each member on a team has a time when they are able to be the hero.”

First inspired by “escape-the-room”-style video games, the earliest known real-time escape room was opened in Japan in 2007 and made its way to the United States in 2012. That first real escape game in San Francisco had more than 6,000 visitors in its first year. Common themes include pirates, as the Halseys have incorporated, as well as zombies, prisons, hostage, and kidnapping themes.

American Science Channel based its 2015 game show “Race to Escape” on this concept, which it followed with “Escape! with Janet Varney” in 2016. Former President Barack Obama and his family visited one in Honolulu during the Christmas holiday in 2016 and managed to successfully escape with only 12 seconds to spare.

The Alton Room Escape can hold eight people at a time for its team experience, and advanced reservations are required. It costs $25 per person to play.

“We recommend a minimum of two and a maximum of eight,” Kristin said. “We now have two versions of Captain’s Quarters. Version M is moderately challenging, and is designed for those who are new or fairly new to this type of game, or for those teams who might have some members under 18 in their group. Version D is very difficult, and is designed for the highly experienced groups.”

To learn more about the Alton Room Escape and make reservation, email altonroomescape@gmail.com, call or text (618) 876-9768, or visit their website.

altonroomescape.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter