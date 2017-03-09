After 64 years of Chevys, Weber Ford comes to Granite City

× Expand Photo courtesy of Weber Granite City Ford Weber Chevrolet has announced its purchase of Koetting Ford in Granite City, making it the fourth member of the Weber family of dealerships.

George Weber founded Weber Chevrolet in St. Louis nearly 115 years ago, in December 1902.

But back then, the business didn’t sell Chevys. In fact, the original name of the company was Weber Implement Co., and what they sold were plows, thrashers, sawmill gear, wagons, buggies, steam engines and other farm equipment.

Their customer base drew from Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas. That much hasn’t changed. But what has changed is their product lineup, at least a bit, and even more so in recent weeks as Weber Chevrolet announced its purchase of Koetting Ford in Granite City, making it the fourth member of the Weber family of dealerships.

“We are very familiar to the Granite City market and so the choice came pretty easily,” Skip Weber of Weber Granite City Chevy said when asked why they purchased the Ford dealership.

“I have advertised for years asking people to ‘buy American’ — even going so far as to often say ‘if you don’t buy from me, please buy American somewhere,’ so when I was looking to expand my company, and no Chevy stores were available, Ford was a natural choice also — especially since it’s right next door to our Granite City Chevy location,” Weber said.

As dealerships go, Weber has a rich history. In its earliest years, it was a catalog business on Main Street, under the current location of the Gateway Arch, with its main warehouse in East St. Louis. At that time, there were no paved roads and most items were shipped by rail. Business continued along well, and in 1906, the firm moved to larger quarters on the southwest corner of 19th and Locust, a short walk for farmers from St. Louis’ Union Station. In 1908, the company took on automobiles; the company’s name changed to Weber Implement and Automobile Co.

In 1938, the firm moved to the corner of Lindell and Sarah, in the present-day Central West End. Although the company still sold and serviced farm implements, it was becoming clear automobiles were the ticket to the future. In 1941, George Weber Jr. took over the company as manager and president.

During World War II, the showroom at the St. Louis location was converted to a die casting plant for airplane parts. Auto production resumed in 1945 after the war, and Weber’s die business was phased out a year later. Auto sales and service became the company’s focus once more.

In 1952, the firm became an exclusive Chevrolet franchise. As the business grew, space constraints caused the company to move to its present 12-acre location at the corner of Interstate 270 and Olive Boulevard in 1969. In 1977, George Weber III took over the management of the business. And in 1989, a second location, George Weber Chevrolet, was added beside Illinois 255 in Columbia, Ill., followed in 1993 by Weber Granite City Chevrolet on the intersection of Illinois 3 and Progress Parkway in Granite City.

