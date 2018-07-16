Alton’s Beall Mansion gets national recognition

× Expand The Beall Mansion

ALTON | When The Daily Meal, the “All Things Food and Drink” website, named the 50 Best B&Bs in America, the Beall Mansion was recognized Best of Illinois.

“Americans love their bed and breakfast inns,” The Daily Meal editor Syjil Ashraf said. “With about 17,000 bed and breakfasts in the country, travelers seeking a small retreat and a good meal when they wake up have a plethora of options. However, not all B&Bs are created equal. When it comes to travel, we believe in booking the best of the best. There are bed and breakfasts in every state, and we’ve gathered up a list of the best in each one of them.

“Breakfast options at the Beall Mansion are truly impressive,” Ashraf said. “In addition to a self-serve continental breakfast in the butler’s pantry, guests can also opt for a gourmet breakfast in the mansion’s formal dining room, in their own room, or even in bed!

“All rooms feature feathered beds, fireplaces, and Jacuzzis (or claw foot tub), and with a complimentary 24-hour hot beverage service and in-room spa and massage treatments, you’re sure to feel utterly spoiled.”

The mansion was originally built in 1903 as a wedding gift by railroad baron and shipping boat magnate Z.B. Job for his son and his future daughter-in-law, Mary Drummond of the Drummond Tobacco fortune. Five years later, Mary had her husband declared insane and committed to a Michigan asylum. The following year, 1909, she sold the property to politician and industrialist Edmond Beall. It has been known as the Beall Mansion ever since.

Jim and Sandy Belote purchased the mansion in 1996. Two years later, they opened it to the public as an upscale bed and breakfast inn, museum, and wedding venue.

The Belotes thanked tens of thousands of guests from around the world, dedicated staff, and the entire community for making the recognition possible.

Previous awards and accolades include TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence, TripAdvisor Hall of Fame, USA Top 100 Gold Inn & B&B Award, Top 30 Bed and Breakfast — Midwest Living, Voted Best Illinois Bed & Breakfast — Illinois Magazine Readers Poll, and Top 25 Romantic Getaway — BBW Magazine. In 2014 the Belotes were honored at the Governor’s Conference on Travel and Tourism with a Lincoln Award Gold Medal, the highest award provided by the state of Illinois for Excellence in Tourism.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter