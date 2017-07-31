Alton dental office welcomes new doctor

ALTON — Humbert Road Dentistry has announced the newest addition to its staff, Dr. Sara Hanahan.

Hanahan is originally from the Alton area, and said she is excited to be back practicing in her hometown as Humbert Road Dentistry’s newest doctor of dental medicine.

She received her dental degree from Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine. Upon graduating magna cum laude, she was elected as a member of the Omicron Kappa Upson Honorary Dental Society. She also received an award from the American College of Prosthodontics for her work throughout dental school. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana in molecular and cellular biology.

As an Alton native, Hanahan graduated from Marquette Catholic High School. Before going to college, she volunteered her time and skills serving as an independent living counselor for adults with disabilities, and also worked as a patient advocate at St. Anthony’s Hospital.

Dr. Timothy Pranger said he is excited to have someone of Hanahan’s caliber join the Humbert Road Dentistry team.

“We are confident that Dr. Hanahan will be an excellent addition to our practice,” Pranger said. “She will be able to expand upon the quality, concern and personal attention that we strive to always give to our patients.”

For information about this story, call (618) 465-8100.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter