Alton hotel joins Best Western brand

ALTON — Best Western Hotels & Resorts has announced the newest property to join its Best Western Premier brand — Best Western Premier Alton-St. Louis Area Hotel.

The hotel at 3559 College Ave. offers 136 guest rooms and is making its debut after a $4.2 million renovation. The hotel’s transformation showcases a contemporary design with a splash of Midwestern flair — providing an upscale experience for guests. Guests are greeted by the hotel’s spacious lobby, which features ample seating, a soothing waterfall and an elegant fireplace.

The hotel’s guest service is also at the top of its class. It’s the only full-service hotel in Alton that can accommodate business travelers, long-term guests, leisure travelers, business meetings, banquets, church or social retreats, corporate meetings and conventions, wedding receptions, and conferences.

Onsite restaurant The Great Rivers Tap & Grill offers selections that are handcrafted and chosen for the regions around the Mississippi River and the Great Rivers region. The restaurant also offers live entertainment during special events, as well as karaoke and dance music every Friday and Saturday evening.

The property was recently honored with the highly coveted TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for 2017 — which celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year.

