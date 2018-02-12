Alton landscaping business changes name, relocates

ALTON — After nine years of growth, lawn care, landscaping and maintenance service provider, Cutting Edge Lawn Service LLC has changed its brand name to Element Turf & Outdoor Solutions LLC.

The Alton-based family-owned business recently unveiled a fresh new logo and name that better encompasses the company’s wide range of services, while continuing its commitment to providing exceptional customer service.

In addition to the rebrand, Element Turf & Outdoor Solutions has also relocated to the former Seasons Garden Center at 26 Delmar Ave. in Alton, which has been vacant for almost four years.

“We’ve completely revamped and remodeled the building to reflect our new brand,” business owner Krysta Mueggenburg says. “We want our clients to come to recognize us through our new brand, knowing they will continue to receive the same high-quality services we have always offered.”

Element Turf & Outdoor provides commercial and residential lawn care services to include mowing, landscaping design and installation, hardscaping, curbside leaf pickup, fertilization and weed control, deep core aeration and dethatching, seeding and overseeding, commercial snow removal, and more. The company serves communities in and around Alton, Godfrey, Bethalto, Wood River, and East Alton and recently expanded its service area to include Edwardsville and Glen Carbon.

To celebrate the new brand and location, Element Turf & Outdoor Solutions and the RiverBend Growth Association will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23. The public is encouraged to attend.

As the company continues to expand its brand and service area, it is looking to expand it team. For information, call (618) 467-7047.

