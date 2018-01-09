Alton native is Helmkamp Construction’s new marketing director

Helmkamp Construction Co. has hired Alton native Jennifer L. Jackson as marketing director for the 80-year-old company.

Jackson has 16 years of proven experience in marketing and operations, particularly with growing business-to-business relationships and implementing best practices. She joins Helmkamp Construction as the company initiates plans for its next phase of growth.

“We are excited to have Jen join our team,” Helmkamp President Rob Johnes said. “Her unique background and skillset aligns nicely with our overall company goals and objectives, especially now as we move into a milestone year. I was looking to add someone to our management team who would be able to help take us where we need to go, and I knew quickly that she would be a good fit.”

Prior to joining Helmkamp, nearly 14 years of Jackson’s career was spent as the marketing and conference manager for a national alliance of eye care chains. She has since consulted and provided marketing services to small and mid-sized businesses in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

“Sometimes an opportunity comes along that just feels right,” Jackson said. “That’s what this was for me. I enjoy working for a company that is established, yet continues to grow. Additionally, Helmkamp is a team of good people who work collaboratively at the highest of standards. I’m proud to be here alongside them and do exactly that.”

Helmkamp welcomes her and looks forward to her helping the company grow and prosper.

